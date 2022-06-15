Submit Release
Meeting with the Commander of the US Central Command, General Michael Eric Kurilla

TAJIKISTAN, June 15 - On June 15, at the Palace of the Nation, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon met with the Commander of the Central Command of the US Armed Forces, General Michael Eric Kurilla.

During the meeting, issues of expanding relations between Tajikistan and the United States of America, especially cooperation in the military sphere and in the field of security, were considered.

The parties also exchanged views on the current situation in the region and the world, the fight against terrorism and extremism, drug trafficking and other transnational organized crime.

