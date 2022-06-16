Start of working trip to Khatlon Province and opening of the National Flag and National Emblem Square in Jaihun district

TAJIKISTAN, June 16 - On the morning of June 16, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, arrived in Jaihun district for the purpose of a working trip to a number of districts of Khatlon Province.

In the center of Jaihun district, the Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, was warmly and sincerely welcomed by the chairman of Khatlon Province, Kurbon Hakimzoda, and other officials.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, first raised the National Flag of the Republic of Tajikistan in the center of Jaihun district.

The National Flag Square on Ismoili Somoni Street in the Dusti village was opened in a solemn atmosphere with the performance of the National Anthem of the Republic of Tajikistan and with the participation of a wide range of residents, including young people.

In accordance with the project, the length of the pedestal of the National Flag of the Republic of Tajikistan in Jaihun district is 50 meters, its canvas has a width of 7 meters and a length of 14 meters.

The facility is built on an area of 50 acres of land, its surroundings are decorated with evergreen trees, various flowers and lanterns. In the course of construction work, along with experienced specialists, local residents were also provided with temporary jobs.

The National Flag Square was built next to the administrative building of the district executive body and adds a new look to the place.

At the same time, the President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, laid a wreath at the National Emblem in order to honor national shrines.

According to the project, the height of the pedestal of the National Emblem is 21 meters and is an example of modern architecture.

With the establishment of the National Flag and the National Emblem, another place for festivities and recreation of residents appeared in the center of Jayhun district.

The National Flag and the National Emblem in Jayhun district were created on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of the State Independence of the Republic of Tajikistan. Construction work at a high quality level was carried out by the Limited Liability Company "Spets-Technique".

The National Flag Square in the district is also suitable for holding cultural events.

Speaking to activists and youth, the President of the country, Emomali Rahmon, called the opening of the National Flag and the National Emblem Square in the center of Jaihun district of Khatlon Province an important sign of respect for state symbols, noting that this factor awakens a sense of self-awareness and patriotism in the hearts of the younger generation.