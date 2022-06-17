Bidding Set to Close on an Immaculate 3BR/3BA Home in Spotsylvania County VA Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group announces the closing of bidding of an auction of a move-in ready 3 BR/3 BA ranch/rambler style home on .27 +/- acre lot, in Spotsylvania County Virginia.”FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the closing of bidding of an auction of a move-in ready 3 BR/3 BA ranch/rambler style home on .27 +/- acre lot, in the Harvestdale development in Spotsylvania County, with a large attached 2 car garage w/tons of extra storage on Monday, June 20 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
“After raising a family and lovingly caring for this home for the last 25 years, the owner is relocating and has entrusted us to market and sell this immaculate Spotsylvania County home. This home can be occupied immediately and you will spend no money....the owner has truly meticulously maintained this property,” said Nicholls. “This is a rare find and you can Bid Your Price and Make it Yours!!
“The home is conveniently located only 3 miles off Rt. 3, 2.5 miles to Freedom MS, 3.5 miles to Riverbend HS & Wilderness ES and 5.5 miles to I-95,” said Kelly Strauss, Nicholls Auction Marketing Group auction coordinator.
The auction’s date, address and highlights follow below noted Strauss.
Monday, June 20 -- 4:00 PM -- 7414 Harvest Lane, Fredericksburg, VA 22407
3 BR/3 BA well built and well maintained ranch/rambler style home on .27 +/- acre lot in the Harvestdale development of Spotsylvania County
• This immaculate home measures over 3,000 +/- gross sf. w/1,553 +/- finished sf. on main level & 1,553 +/- sf. basement (approx. 950 +/- finished sf.), and features an eat-in kitchen w/pantry (all appliances convey); living room w/built-in shelving; attic w/pull down steps; partially finished walk-out basement that has a living room w/gas fireplace, full bathroom, potential 4th bedroom w/walk-in closet (not to code due to window size), tons of storage, laundry room (washer/gas dryer convey) w/utility sink.
• Hardwood flooring throughout most of the main level; carpet in 2 of the main level bedrooms and basement.
• Amazing 12'x20' screen porch off of the kitchen with ceiling fan and custom bamboo blinds
• Heating: natural gas furnace; Cooling: central AC
• Public water, sewer & gas; natural gas water heater
• 500' +/- attached 2 car garage w/additional 5'x12' storage room, storage attic w/pull down stairs, painted textured concrete floor and work bench
• Pristine zoysia grass yard with brick walk way, mature shrubbery and gravel beds
• Other features: freshly painted interior; all new windows & doors; ceiling fans throughout home; all window treatments convey; kitchen has garbage disposal and trash compactor; fenced back yard w/2 gates; concrete patio and covered concrete storage pad in the back of home; laundry shoot; recently sealed asphalt driveway; tons of storage throughout the home.
• For more highlights and details, visit www.nichollsauction.com.
The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Kelly Strauss at 540/226/1279 or visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 50 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
