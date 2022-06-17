Critical Agency Receives Grant to Expand Mental Health in San Mateo County
PRESS CONFERENCE:
11 a.m., June 20, 2022
Representative Jackie Speier’s Office
155 Bovet Rd., Suite 780
San Mateo, CA 94402
San Mateo County, CA – As dawn breaks on a post pandemic world, the work continues and grows for the team at Hope Services.
For more than 70 years Hope Services has provided daily support involving a broad spectrum of services to improve the quality of life of Bay Area children, adults, and seniors with developmental disabilities and mental health needs.
The work has grown so much that one Bay Area county will be expanding its mental health services. Recently, Congresswoman Jackie Speier (CA-14) recognized the enormous value provided by Hope Services and hand selected the organization to receive a $160,000 grant to expand mental health services for the Developmental Disability community in San Mateo County.
“Not since FDR’s New Deal have we seen such bold, sweeping measures to invest in a better and brighter future for all Americans,” Representative Speier said. “By focusing on …. accessibility for the disabled, … job training and mental health services, these projects will directly impact the needs and lives of my constituents and will be key to ensuring our government serves the people, not the personal interests of a select, wealthy few.”
- Congresswoman Jackie Speier (CA-14)
The grant will go towards expanding mental health services to the residents of San Mateo County living with developmental or intellectual disabilities. If left untreated, this population would likely continue to suffer progressively more severe mental health symptoms. With treatment, they can live a much-improved quality of life and successfully manage, or even overcome, their mental health issues. Also, providing regular and adequate mental health treatment will reduce the likelihood and frequency of any possible episodes requiring emergency room visits or hospitalization, providing a direct cost benefit to the community overall, as well as to these individuals and their families.
One such family is Liza Asurmendi and her adult son Homero. At 79-years-old Liza speaks passionately about a lifetime of advocating for her son and how it wasn’t until she found Hope Services in the late 1980s, that she didn’t feel alone anymore. “For me it was like I met my family,” she said. “They listen! We talk about it and work on things together.”
Liza and Homero are also members of the Northern California Special Olympics, with Liza serving as a coach and Homero participating as a multi-sport athlete for more than 35 years. Homero has developed friendships with fellow athletes and coaches throughout the years, and it is an event that Homero looks forward to every season.
“I’m excited about the potential expansion of Hope Services into San Mateo County. The agency’s excellent track record in Santa Clara County has established it as the leading provider of services to people with developmental disabilities and mental health needs. Having Hope Services active in San Mateo County will be a benefit to a broad cross section of people in our community.”
-San Mateo County Board of Supervisors President Supervisor Don Horsley
Hope Services is already well established in San Mateo County through its Home Start Program, which helps infants, toddlers, and their families navigate prematurity/low birth weight, social emotional delays, cognitive delays, neurological and genetic disorders, motor or speech delays, medical fragility and feeding difficulties/failure to thrive.
The Peris Quadruplets
As a mother of 2-year old quadruplets with a wide range of developmental delays, Michele Peris knows all too well that early intervention is key and Hope Services gives families the skills needed to help their kids reach their full potential. The girls were born at just 25 weeks and weighed roughly one pound. Michele says their difficulties have ranged from feeding issues and motor development. “Hope Services let us know that we weren’t alone and that it wasn’t the end of the world,” Peris said. “They are helping us learn how to deal with each major milestone. We are utterly grateful and we’re seeing the benefits of Hope Services literally on a daily basis.”
About Hope Services
For more than 70 years, Hope Services has aimed to develop society’s acceptance of people with disabilities by promoting the common understanding that the world is a better place when people with disabilities are fully integrated and accepted in all aspects of our culture and community. Hope Services receives some funding from the state. To help close the funding gap, Hope relies on grants, donations and revenue from its businesses like Hope THRIFT stores.
