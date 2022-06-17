Kounotori Token Rediscover community with KTO Chief Marketing officer for Kounotori Token

Kounotori Token has an active and supportive community of caring and talented individuals

Kounotori Token (UNI:KTO)

Ourselves, the coders and the wider community are all invested in seeing Kounotori not only succeed, but thrive going forward.” — Martin Smith Chief Marketing Officer- KTO Exchange LTD

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The power of a project lies in its community, and Kounotori is no different, with many outstanding individuals working together to promote and spread the word of Kounotori, from the community-based Graphics and Marketing Team to the Storktroopers, who proclaim "#LBOW" throughout Social Media. It provides its investors a sense of belonging, a place to call home not only when the market is up, but also when it is depressing.

Joining an online community, particularly a cryptocurrency group, may be intimidating at times. Outsiders, members of rival projects, and inexperienced investors are not always welcomed in many blockchain communities. Kounotori Token, on the other hand, is a rare gem. A community that is dedicated not only to the project but also to providing acceptance and inclusion to members of other projects.

Scrolling through Kounotori Token's Discord or Telegram may appear similar to other crypto groups at first, including an information channel, a meme channel, an offtopic channel, as well as main chat. But when you start digging in and reading the discussions, you may rediscover what it means to be a part of a community. From members consoling a holder after they were the victim of a rug pull, to counselling others about new projects and educating investors on how to use Ledger, it is evident that this community is here to support and encourage one another, offering an old-school Shiba Inu aura, a feeling that holders are a cornerstone of something significant, a community working together to help the project thrive.

Kounotori Token, which debuted on the Ethereum network on 3rd of December 2021, has a fully doxxed development team, numerous security mechanisms, and manipulation-resistant tokenomics. With the assistance of Tech Alchemy, the world's #1 Blockchain Agency (source: www.clutch.co), the Kounotori development team intends to develop its centralised exchange (CEX) with a staking platform in which the Kounotori Token will play a prominent role by offering the largest returns in a stable coin such as USDT/USDC.

The project's centralised exchange (CEX) intends to provide low-cost listings to KYC-approved projects of all sizes, something that does not currently exist in DeFi. The Whitepaper for Kounotori asserts that “adopting elements of centralisation into Kounotori would be essential to our longevity as a serious, and competitive contender in the currently oversaturated cryptocurrency market.”The Whitepaper goes on to explain the project's ultimate objective: “We are dedicated to ensuring its security, stability, and ability to provide sustainable staking returns for our holders for years to come, and we are confident that this strategy will propel us towards our goal of becoming one of the biggest centralised exchanges in the De-Fi space.”

To learn more, visit our Website or check out the conversations on Telegram or Discord for yourself.

Kounotori Token is currently trading at 0.000000001774 with a daily volume of $4284.90 and 2025 holders as of press time (Source-Etherscan.io)