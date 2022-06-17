Restrictions and Closures on I-515 (U.S. 95) Through Downtown Las Vegas for Week of June 20

Las Vegas, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) announces updated traffic restrictions for the I-515 (US-95) Viaduct Rehabilitation project currently planned through the end of July. Please visit www.i515project.com for additional details or changes.

NEXT WEEK DATES & TIMES LOCATION & TRAFFIC IMPACTS June 19 & 20, 9 p.m.-5 a.m. I-515 northbound near Desert Inn Rd reduced to three lanes June 21 & 22, 9 p.m.-5 a.m. I-515 southbound near Desert Inn Rd reduced to three lanes

ONGOING DATES & TIMES LOCATION & TRAFFIC IMPACTS Through late June, 24/7 I-515 southbound - I-15 to Eastern Ave, is currently reduced to 2 lanes. At night, areas of I-515 southbound within this traffic restriction may be periodically reduced to one lane based on work being performed. Until further notice Desert Inn Rd, Eastern Ave and Maryland Pkwy under I-515 remain reduced to 2 lanes in each direction.

JULY 2022 DATES & TIMES LOCATION & TRAFFIC IMPACTS Starting the morning of July 6 and continuing for 4 weeks I-515 northbound, between Eastern Ave and I-15, reduced to two lanes. Late July, details TBA Several I-515 northbound on and off-ramps in the downtown area will have short-term (less than two days) full closures.

Traffic control operations are subject to change to due weather and other factors. For additional information, please visit i515project.com. You can also call the project hotline at (702) 426-7505.



Motorists should use caution while traveling through work zones, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions. For the latest state highway conditions, nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

