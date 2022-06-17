Accerlerynt Named to Bob Scott’s Top 100 VARs for 2022
PLANO, TX, US, June 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Accelerynt - an industry leader in Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Microsoft managed security services - has been named as one of Bob Scott’s Top 100 VARs for 2022, a group of 100 resellers honored for their accomplishments in the field of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and accounting software implementation.
“Being recognized as one of the top 100 VARs in our first year as a Dynamics 365 partner is a testament to our teams' dedication to customer excellence, growth and execution.” said Shannon Mullins, CRO of Accelerynt. “Adding Dynamics 365 and the Power Platform to our managed Microsoft security offerings has helped us enable clients to become secure and realize the benefits of a world-class cloud solution."
“We want to congratulate this year's class of Bob Scott's Top 100 VARs,” said Bob Scott, executive editor of ERP Global Insights (formerly known as Bob Scott’s Insights). “This selection represents recognition of leaders in this important field.”
About Bob Scott
Bob Scott has been informing and entertaining the mid-market financial software community via his email newsletters for 21 years. He has published this information via the Bob Scott’s Insights newsletter—now known as ERP Global Insights—and website since 2009.
About Accelerynt
Headquartered in Plano, Texas, Accelerynt is your secure path to business performance. Accelerynt helps companies work with Microsoft Security and Business Application solutions and services – securely, successfully, and efficiently.
Stephanie Gosnell
