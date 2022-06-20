Infāque Will Showcase Non-Profit Donation Platform Targeting Eary Stage Donors at 2022 Collision Conference in Toronto

Canadian Startup democratizing philanthropy will exhibit from Philanthropy and Social Good Pavilion

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infāque, (pronounced In-fakk) founders Omar Butt and Fahad Qureshi have reinvented the nonprofit donation process by designing a frictionless, transparent and democratic platform, easing the process for all, and particularly targeting early-stage donors. The Infāque team members will showcase their social media philanthropic platform at the Collision Conference which takes place Monday through Thursday, June 20-23, at the Enercare Centre in downtown, Toronto. The company will exhibit onsite one day only, Tuesday, June 21 from Booth A1820 in the Philanthropy and Social Good Pavilion.

Infāque, from Old Arabic that translates as “selfless giving,” is representative of both Infāque’s mission as well as the childhood of co-founder Omar Butt. Growing up in a Pakistani family of educators on his mother’s side and businessmen on his father’s, altruism was ingrained as a value from an early age. His maternal grandparents run three schools in their hometown, touching students of different economic status and intent on improving their community. When Butt traveled to New York City for school, he quickly signed on as a volunteer with the Coalition for the Homeless. Now a resident of Toronto, he has continued his community involvement and maintained his family legacy. Butt has combined his love of helping people with his skills in business and technology to build a seamless system through which everyday people can make a difference.

Hailing from the same hometown as Butt’s maternal family, Fahad Quereshi claims that his own background is straight business, and he has spent his entire career in Tech. That said, it was through his job with a large bank company that he was provided an opportunity to take on pro bono work, and connect with a friend who ran a not-for-profit in Canada. He saw immediately that structural issues prohibited nonprofits from doing well. He ran a strategy workshop for that organization, but his mind turned to the question of how tech could be deployed to improve the situation.

Among his favorite childhood memories was the appearance of frogs everywhere, following the rain, and on summer nights, fireflies lighting up the backyard. This no longer happens in his hometown, and on a personal level, Quereshi was hit by the fact that – regardless of what you believe - his son may never see those frogs or fireflies due to the impact of human behavior on our environment.

The goal of Infāque is to shine a light on not only environmental causes but also social-equity and health-related causes, enabling a wave of passionate philanthropists to flip the switch. The easy-to-use platform is transparent about every dollar donated and allows for passionate individuals to contribute to their selected causes, with their funding arriving in less than ten days.

The platform allows contributors to:

Set up a monthly or ad-hoc subscription

Select the cause/s about which they most care

Put their donations on autopilot

Receive to-the-dollar insights underscoring impact

Digitally interact with nonprofit projects, campaigns and point-of-contacts

The platform allows nonprofits to:

Launch projects or campaigns to address urgent needs, or

Subscribe to the platform to digitally interact with their existing donors and generate funding

Infāque team’s goals at Collision are to seek exposure, mentorship, and the right type of investment relationship that fosters innovation around philanthropic giving in a digital world.

Infāque’s approach to solving the complex puzzle of trusting the nonprofit and donor relationship is guided by a handful of operating principles:

Cause Focused: Shift focus from individual nonprofits to causes. Donors fund causes and services they wish to support, thereby creating micro-funds by causes and services

Engagement Focused: Enable consistent two-way engagement between the contributors and recipients

Experience Focused: Ease of use and personalized insights and impact for all stakeholders.

Agility Focused: Easy onboarding of nonprofits and flexibility to launch projects that meet their mandates

Digitally Enabled: Platform is developed using serverless cloud and blockchain tech

Infāque’s key principles of philanthropic giving:

Frictionless – Enable recipient nonprofits access funds faster from the cause-funds, which are replenished consistently by the donors, while enabling donors to fund the causes fairly hands-off.

Transparent – Track impact at the dollar level, funding allocation and milestones. Contributors get a real sense of where their funds are making impact.

Democratized – Funded by individual donors who contribute monthly or ad-hoc to the causes they care about, forming micro-funds by causes.

Independent – Enables nonprofits to decide and focus on mission-critical projects rather than having to following prescribed institutional agendas.

For additional information please visit www.Infāque.com.

To access to Infāque’s Collision Conference online media kit, please visit https://bit.ly/3xsCLnQ.