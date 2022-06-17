Submit Release
Mills Microsurface Project Begins Monday June 20

MILLS, Wyo  –  A three-phase microsurfacing contract will begin Monday, June 20 affecting U.S. 20/26 and WYO 258 in Mills.

Phase one will start near milepost 4 on U.S. 20/26 (near the intersection with WYO 258) and end at milepost 6. The second phase will continue westward from milepost 6 to just past milepost 10. The final phase is on WYO 258 and runs from near milepost 8 to milepost 10, or the intersection with U.S. 20/26 to the bridge over the North Platte River.

Traffic within the construction zones will be reduced to one lane, either direction. Speeds will be reduced and turning movements will be limited though access to businesses will not be closed.

The entire project should take two weeks to complete.

Microsurfacing is a protective asphalt seal coat designed to extend the life of pavement. It is a thin, tough layer of asphalt emulsion blended with finely crushed stone for traction. Microsurfacing can fill and seal minor cracks; repair raveling, or aggregate deterioration; and help renew the friction of the roadway surface. Microsurfacing is maintenance and shouldn’t be confused with milling and overlay in which new asphalt pavement is laid.

