Province Announces Supplemental Program To Aid In Disaster Relief

Government is announcing supplemental relief through the Provincial Disaster Assistance Program (PDAP) to help agricultural producers that experienced significant losses as a result of recent spring storms.

"We recognize the impact these storms have had on Saskatchewan's agricultural producers, especially those who have lost livestock as a result," Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Christine Tell said. "This supplemental initiative will help Saskatchewan producers who did not originally qualify for support under the existing program."

The new program will assist those with more than $2 million in gross revenues who otherwise meet the definition of a small business, and will be available to producers who were affected by disasters that occurred during the month of April 2022. This will help agricultural operations impacted by extreme weather events this spring, but who did not qualify under the original PDAP revenue restrictions.

In Saskatchewan it is reasonable for a family run farming operation to exceed this threshold in gross annual revenues, but not have the capacity to recover without government assistance.

The supplemental program, combined with PDAP's existing services, will provide financial assistance to producers in eligible areas that have experienced substantial losses or damages to uninsurable property as a result of natural disasters. These programs are not intended to compete with private insurers or to provide full compensation to those who incur a substantial loss or damage to property.

Local authorities, such as municipalities, must request designation through the PDAP office to initiate assistance for residents following an extreme weather event. Anyone that has applied to the PDAP program, as a result of the spring storms, will automatically be considered for the supplement and will not require a separate application.

For more information on the program, please contact PDAP at 1-866-632-4033 or visit the website at https://www.saskatchewan.ca/residents/environment-public-health-and-safety/access-funding-through-the-provincial-disaster-assistance-program.

