iCitizen National Poll Reveals Lowest Biden Job Approval Rating to Date
iCitizen
Biden job approval numbers continue to decline.ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The iCitizen-RIT Poll, using its online platform icitizen.com, asked the nation "Do you approve or disapprove of the way Joe Biden is handling his job as President?" The iCitizen platform is politically neutral and has as its mission to provide a resource for individuals and groups to engage on the important civic issues facing the country from the federal level all the way to the individual state, county, city, and town. One of iCitizen's core capabilities is to conduct rapid, statistically accurate online polls in collaboration with the Rochester Institute of Technology.
Question: Do you approve or disapprove of the way Joe Biden is handling his job as President?
Respondents were given the options “Approve” or “Disapprove” and 5,180 responses were tallied. Overall, looking at the topline weighted results of the poll, 55.5% of respondents answered Disapprove and 44.5% answered Approve.
In breaking down the responses demographically,
85.4% of Democrats selected “Approve.” This is a roughly 10% decrease from the March 2021 iCitizen Biden Job Approval poll which measured 94.9% approval among Democrats.
The majority of the male vote (69.6%) went to “Disapprove,” versus the 30.4% of men who selected “Approve.” The female vote was split more evenly, with 50.1% choosing “Approve,” and 49.9% siding with “Disapprove.”
Black voters approved most highly of Biden, with 68.0% selecting “Approve.” A majority of White (60.4%) voters and Hispanic (57.5%) voters sided with the “Disapprove” option.
The vast majority of all age groups chose the “Disapprove” option, with the 18-34 group at 72.8%, 35-49 group at 66.8%, 50-64 group at 61.4%, and 65+ group at 52.7%.
iCitizen will be tracking sentiment at icitizen.com and will dig deeper into the opinions, ideas, and concerns of Americans.
Olivia Harkin
iCitizen
+1 585-943-7889
email us here