Popular YouTube Children’s Show Gracie’s Corner adds New Original Song Highlighting & Celebrating the Juneteenth Holiday

Gracie's Corner Children's Show

The Juneteenth Song is about the celebration of freedom. It highlights the moment the last enslaved African Americans learned about their freedom & independence

HOUSTON, TX, USA, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On June 19, 1865, the announcement of General Order No. 3 by Union Army General Gordon Granger proclaimed the freedom of enslaved people in Texas, which was the last state of the Confederacy with institutional slavery.

Considered the longest-running African American holiday and sometimes referred to as "America's second Independence Day,"; it would not be until June 17, 2021, that Juneteenth would become a recognized federal holiday.

Understanding the importance of sharing this tradition with children of all ages, Gracie’s Corner founders created “The Juneteenth Song,” a song about celebrating freedom set to a catchy beat with educational lyrics.

“We came up with the idea for the Juneteenth song and video because we wanted to teach children the importance of the liberation of our enslaved ancestors. This historical event marks the beginning of the freedom and independence we cherish today, so our goal was to introduce this concept to young children. The video also highlights unity, showing that everyone can participate in the Juneteenth celebration.” Javoris "Jay" Hollingsworth, Founder, Gracie's Corner

Celebrated on the third Saturday in June, historian Mitch Kachun considers the Juneteenth celebrations of the end of slavery to have three goals: "to celebrate, to educate, and to agitate.”

To listen to "The Juneteenth Song," please click here. Please click here to follow and subscribe to Gracie's Corner on YouTube. To learn more about Gracie's Corner and its founders, please visit https://graciescornertv.com/songs/.

ABOUT GRACIE’S CORNER

Created during the height of the pandemic when then 7-year-old Graceyn (Gracie for short) and her siblings had difficulty finding diverse content to watch on television or online, Gracie's parents Javoris & Arlene Gordon-Hollingsworth, Ph.D., both educators, decided to take matters into their own hands and do something about it. Gracie's Corner is a high-energy dance party providing quality content for children and inner children of all ages to learn and enjoy. Offering culturally relevant versions of nursery rhymes as old as time and original new songs like "I Love My Hair," which encourages children to be proud of their natural crown, no matter the style, and "Counting Coins," which focuses on money and financial literacy; Gracie's Corner offers teachable moments via songs and videos set to up-tempo beats and rhythms that make you move. Entering its second year of educating and entertaining families, Gracie's Corner content has reached 22.7M views on TikTok, 315K subscribers on YouTube with millions of combined views, almost 60K followers on Instagram, and 10K on Facebook.

