Clean Ocean Access hosts an open forum on changing lateral legislation for shoreline access in RI on June 27th, 2022
EINPresswire.com/ -- Join us in an open forum on changing lateral legislation on shoreline access in Rhode Island on Monday, June 27th at 6:00 pm.
About This Event
Public use of the shoreline has been an integral part of life around Narragansett Bay dating back to before the chartering of Rhode Island in 1963. While the state constitution preserves the “privileges of the shore” for all Rhode Islanders, a decades-old court decision causes confusion for both the public and coastal property owners about where, exactly, the public can exercise their shoreline rights.
Join us in a conversation about defining the legislation of coastal access in order to clarify this existing constitutional right.
Register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/shoreline-access-public-forum-tickets-353877235337
Speakers Include:
Casey Tremper, Clean Ocean Access
Terri Cortvriend, Representative D-Middletown/Portsmouth
Dennis Nixon, University of Rhode Island Professor Emeritus of Marine Affairs
Mike Rubin, Protect our Waterfront
Join the conversation at Ragged Island Brewing Company 54 Bristol Ferry Road, Portsmouth, RI 02871 on Mon, Jun 27, 2022, at 6:00 PM.
Register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/shoreline-access-public-forum-tickets-353877235337
About Clean Ocean Access
Clean Ocean Access is a nonprofit organization with the vision of a clean, healthy ocean that is accessible to all. Since we began in 2006, COA has worked to support a healthy coastal environment through community science and engagement. COA is focused primarily on Aquidneck and Conanicut Islands, with programs and partnerships extending across Rhode Island and the Northeast. Our founding programs of CLEAN, OCEAN, and ACCESS focus on eliminating marine debris, improving water quality, and protecting and preserving shoreline access. Grounded by our values, COA strives to achieve our vision through our mission to inspire and educate the community to take action through environmentally responsible behaviors.
For more information, please visit www.cleanoceanaccess.org
Chelsea Swift
