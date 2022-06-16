Derby Barracks / Request for information / Operation without consent of owner
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A5002489
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: (802)334-8881
DATE/TIME: 06/16/2022 @ approximately 1105 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 150 South Barton Road in the Town of Barton
VIOLATION: Operation without consent of owner
VICTIM: Roger Pion
AGE: 56
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above listed date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Derby Barracks were notified of a stolen GMC truck from an address on South Barton Road in the Town of Barton. It became known through investigation that the stolen vehicle was bearing VT Registration BKB340 which showed on a 2007, white, GMC truck. The owner of the truck, Pion, advised the vehicle was stolen from his garage sometime between 6:00 pm on 06/15/2022 and 10:30 am on 06/16/2022. Pion also advised the truck had a toolbox behind the cab, brand new wood on the dump bed, and a missing tailgate. Anyone with information on the incident or the stolen truck, is urged to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.