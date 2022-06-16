Derby Barracks / Request for information / Operation without consent of owner

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A5002489

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: (802)334-8881

DATE/TIME: 06/16/2022 @ approximately 1105 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 150 South Barton Road in the Town of Barton

VIOLATION: Operation without consent of owner

VICTIM: Roger Pion

AGE: 56

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above listed date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Derby Barracks were notified of a stolen GMC truck from an address on South Barton Road in the Town of Barton. It became known through investigation that the stolen vehicle was bearing VT Registration BKB340 which showed on a 2007, white, GMC truck. The owner of the truck, Pion, advised the vehicle was stolen from his garage sometime between 6:00 pm on 06/15/2022 and 10:30 am on 06/16/2022. Pion also advised the truck had a toolbox behind the cab, brand new wood on the dump bed, and a missing tailgate. Anyone with information on the incident or the stolen truck, is urged to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.