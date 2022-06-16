Submit Release
Maryland State Department of Education Launches Emergency Assistance to Nonpublic Schools II (EANS II) Program

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

CONTACT:  Lora Rakowski, 410-767-0486
lora.rakowski@maryland.gov

 Maryland State Department of Education Launches
Emergency Assistance to Nonpublic Schools II
(EANS II) Program

Applications Are Due by July 15, 2022; Program Provides Assistance and Services to Eligible Nonpublic Schools

BALTIMORE, MD (June 16, 2022) – The Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) announces the start of the application window for the American Rescue Plan Emergency Assistance to Nonpublic Schools (EANS II) program, which will open tomorrow, Friday, June 17, 2022.

EANS II provides continued support for the safe opening and operation of Maryland Nonpublic Schools during the continued emergence from the Covid-19 pandemic. The applications, due by July 15, 2022, are available at: https://marylandpublicschools.org/about/Pages/EANS/index.aspx

MSDE will host customer service sessions for all interested applicants. To register for a virtual session, send an email to mdeansprogram.msde@maryland.gov. Three sessions are scheduled: 

  • Wednesday, June 22 from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.
  • Wednesday, June 29 from 2 p.m. – 3 p.m.
  • Thursday, July 7 from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

On March 11, 2021, the American Rescue Plan (ARP) was signed into law. Maryland’s total EANS II program allotment is $39,248,769. All required documents, Frequently Asked Questions, customer-service and support details, and other program-specific information can be found on the program webpage: https://marylandpublicschools.org/about/Pages/EANS/index.aspx.

###

6.16.22_EANS II Press Release

 

