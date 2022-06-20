Helping David Among the Goliaths of the Food Industry
Online workshop to address growth opportunities for local food producers. Experts will examine SQF certification as a business building platform.
They want proof, not promises of your products food safety and quality.”KATY, TX, UNITED STATES , June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On July 21 DNV, a leading certification body for food, healthcare, transportation, and other vital industries, will host an online workshop to help smaller food companies use advanced food safety standards to better compete on the domestic and international stage.
— Barbara Frencia, Business Assurance CEO in DNV
“Moving from GMP to SQF for Business Growth” will dive into the details of SQF certification and how it goes well beyond conventional best practices (GMPs) that smaller organizations typically rely upon to create safe products, satisfy customers, and manage risks on a local level.
“Succeeding in larger supply chains often dominated by huge companies and stringent regulations is a much different challenge,” says Kathleen Wybourn, Director, Food & Beverage, NA, DNV Business Assurance USA Inc. “Certification to a trusted standard like SQF not only improves your operations but generates confidence throughout the system. It opens doors as local companies look to scale up.”
Ms. Wybourn and other experts will explain what’s required to achieve SQF certification and how it supports an organization’s growth initiatives; they will share valuable insights from companies that have gone through the process.
Why is SQF in the limelight right now?
Recently the US government unveiled a sweeping effort to expand competition, promote organics and find new ways to make the food supply more resilient. The USDA’s Food System Transformation Program significantly raises the stakes for all entities in the nation’s food system; the program includes $200 million specifically for food safety certification for specialty crops.
Existing market forces were already driving adoption of SQF and other certifications; increasingly it is a requirement, not an option, for conducting business on a larger scale.
“Bigger customers have bigger expectations,” adds Barbara Frencia, Business Assurance CEO in DNV. “They want proof, not promises, that your products were produced within a structured framework of food safety and quality that is known and trusted by the industry at large.”
SQF is particularly appealing to smaller operations as they cover the entire farm-to-table chain, including agriculture, manufacturing, packaging, distribution, retail and foodservice.
Representatives from DNV and SQFI will lead the discussion and be available to answer questions.
Event details:
When: Thursday, July 21, 2022
Hours: 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. CST
Registration is required but is free of charge
About DNV
DNV is an independent expert in assurance and risk management, operating in more than 100 countries. Through management system certification and training services, DNV helps companies manage risks, assure compliance and sustainable performance of organizations, people, and value chains across all types of industries.
Whether tackling quality, environmental, safety or security challenges, DNV combines technical, industry and risk management expertise to build confidence, continuity, and resilience. DNV enables its customers and their stakeholders to make critical decisions with confidence.
Driven by its purpose, to safeguard life, property, and the environment, DNV helps tackle the challenges and global transformations facing its customers and the world today and is a trusted voice for many of the world’s most successful and forward-thinking companies.
www.dnv.us/assurance
About SQFI
The SQFI Program is a rigorous and credible food safety and quality program that is recognized by retailers, brand owners, and food service providers world-wide.
www.SQFI.com
Faith Beaty
DNV Business Assurance USA Inc.
+1 281-396-1757
ContactUs@dnv.com