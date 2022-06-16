Job Opening: Continuous School Improvement Leader

The Maine Department of Education’s ESEA Federal Programs Team is seeking an energetic and experienced individual to serve in the role as a Continuous School Improvement Leader. As a member of the ESEA Federal Programs Team, the selected candidate will provide support, research- and evidence-based guidance to a team of leadership coaches serving principals of identified schools; support the formation of school leadership teams with necessary stakeholder representation; support the review and update of the consolidated needs assessment (CNA); guide the utilization of the updated CNA to create a strategic plan to inform areas of focus, support and additional funding; and utilize the continuous improvement cycle to conduct data analysis for intentional decision making in order to provide on-going support . This is a professional service position that directs and coordinates Maine’s Model of School Support as required within Title I under the Elementary & Secondary Education Act of 2015 (ESSA). The position is responsible for the administration, management, and evaluation of Maine’s Model of School Support as approved under federal Title I statutory regulations. This work will include policy review, input and development as related to Maine’s Model of School Support under federal statutory requirements and adherence to. This is a contracted position.

REPRESENTATIVE TASKS:

Approve school strategic plan applications submitted for review/feedback in utilizing awarded funds in a necessary, reasonable, and allowable way;

Approve all school leadership coach timecards and travel reimbursement requests;

Determine on-going support and resources for School Leadership Coaches, building principals, and School Leadership Teams, based on policy and guidance for Title I School Improvement;

Identify agenda items and facilitate monthly meetings with school leadership coaches to develop resources and trainings to support identified schools;

Identify specific insight to guide the collaborations in decision making regarding the administration of the Maine’s Model of School Support for identified schools;

Determine specific data collection and analysis to identify on-going program refinement and continued improvement;

Determine specific policies and procedures directly aligned to Continuous School Improvement research- and evidence-based practices and suggest changes to these policies and/or procedures based on date-driven decision making;

Communicate directly and frequently with principals, district staff, and Maine DOE school improvement coaches, as needed, on issues related to the school and the district level support being providing by Maine DOE;

Monitor school improvement budget to include review and approval of school improvement project requests and invoices;

Review and analyze student achievement data, and use the results to assist principals, leadership teams, and school improvement coaches to improve and develop comprehensive school improvement plans as needed or requested by school leaders and coaches;

Provide support, conduct performance reviews, and provide self evaluations for Maine DOE school leadership coaches;

Visit identified comprehensive schools to provide technical assistance, collect data regarding program effectiveness, attend leadership team meetings with coach, and meet one-on-one with school leaders, as determined necessary.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES REQUIRED: These are among the requirements to successfully perform the work assigned

Knowledge of current research- and evidence-based best practices and exemplary educational practice in the education of the disadvantaged and the ability to interpret and apply information to current programs;

Knowledge of current and emerging federal laws, policies, rules and regulations regarding the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) in particular School Improvement under Title I, including funding, compliance issues and evaluation issues;

Knowledge of the State’s assessment and accountability system including Maine’s Model of School Support;

Knowledge of continuous quality improvement and systems change concepts, practices, and tools;

Ability to assist in managing complex program and federal program budgets;

Ability to provide leadership to school leadership coaches and the Tier III identified schools they serve;

Ability to communicate clearly and effectively, both in written and oral form;

Ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships;

Ability to analyze, interpret, articulate, and present technical information, concepts, policies, procedures, and practices;

Ability to communicate complex information effectively, orally and in writing, to technical and non-technical audiences.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS: To qualify, candidates must have a Master’s degree in Educational Leadership or a field related to the position and experience in educational leadership. Preferred candidates will have experience in successfully supporting the administration of federal programs and budgets aligning to the Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA).

APPLICATION: Please submit a letter of interest, resume, and three current letters of recommendation to Cheryl Lang at cheryl.lang@maine.gov on or before July 1, 2022.