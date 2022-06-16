Submit Release
Scott Rivers, President of Cerca Talent, Featured in TechTarget

a double standard quickly emerged in remote work reimbursement”
— Scott Rivers

PLANO, TX, USA, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Scott Rivers, President of Cerca Talent+ – A member of the Sanford Rose Associates® network of offices, Featured in TechTarget, Stipends for remote work emerge as polarizing issue

Plano, TX 6/16/2022

By: Patrick Thibodeau

As more companies choose to make remote work a permanent option, an unresolved issue is whether to reimburse workers for home office expenses, such as broadband and electricity. It's a controversial, polarizing issue, but it also has legal implications.

Companies rushed employees to work from home at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. Still, a double standard quickly emerged in remote work reimbursements, said Scott Rivers, managing director at Cerca Talent, an executive search firm specializing in life sciences, diagnostics and biotechnology in Oradell, N.J.

Rivers said that before the pandemic, most remote employees received reimbursement for home internet and cell phone plans, especially for workers who traveled to customer sites.

Read full article here: https://www.techtarget.com/searchhrsoftware/news/252521455/Stipends-for-remote-work-emerge-as-polarizing-issue

