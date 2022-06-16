Submit Release
Mississippi Lottery Announces May Transfer to State

JACKSON, MISS — The Mississippi Lottery Corporation completed its May transfer of $6,731,334.54 in net proceeds to the Mississippi State Treasury.

In total for FY22, the Lottery has directed $80 million to road and bridge needs and an additional $33,791,004.73 to the Education Enhancement Fund. The Lottery Law stipulates the first $80 million in net proceeds goes to road and bridge needs around the state for 10 years. Net proceeds over $80 million go to the Education Enhancement Fund.

In accordance with the Alyce G. Clarke Lottery Law, the MLC is required to transfer net proceeds within 20 days following the close of each calendar month.

