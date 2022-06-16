AGC Georgia Names Blake Riedling of Brasfield & Gorrie, Jada Taylor of Ace Electric as Volunteers of the Year
Both of these members selflessly provided their time and leadership to grow the AGC Georgia Skills Challenge series”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Associated General Contractors of Georgia (AGC Georgia), the leading association for the construction industry, is honored to recognize Brasfield & Gorrie Operations Manager Blake Riedling and Ace Electric Project Administrator Jada Taylor as its Volunteers of the Year.
— AGC Georgia President Dave Moody
Recently presented at AGC Georgia's Annual Convention, the award honors industry members who generously donate their time and expertise to the association throughout the previous year.
Riedling led efforts to launch the inaugural Metro Atlanta Skills Challenge, which exceeded its fundraising goal, allowing leftover funds to be distributed to participating high schools. The event was so successful it has outgrown its original host location and the 2nd Annual event planned for October will be able to accommodate double the participation.
Taylor helped develop this year’s inaugural Southeast Georgia Skills Challenge, which also exceeded its fundraising goal, allowing leftover funds to be distributed to participating high schools. The region’s Skills Challenge was attended by 15 schools with 85 student competitors and more than 200 student observers. The observers connected with construction industry exhibitors to learn about construction trades and career opportunities while their schoolmates competed in trade competitions.
“Blake and Jada are incredible assets to one of our largest initiatives of growing awareness of construction careers and getting more young people interested in construction trades,” 2020-2022 AGC Georgia President Dave Moody said. “Both of these members selflessly provided their time and leadership to grow the AGC Georgia Skills Challenge series that welcomed more than 1,900 student competitors and student observers from 80 schools, and for that, we are incredibly grateful.”
About AGC Georgia
AGC Georgia is a professional trade association and the statewide chapter affiliated with The Associated General Contractors of America Inc. (AGC of America). AGC Georgia member firms perform a majority of the public and private commercial construction work in Georgia and include approximately 600 of the top general contractors, residential/light commercial builders, construction managers, design-builders, municipal-utility contractors, heavy and highway contractors, specialty contractors, service providers, and suppliers. AGC Georgia is one of 89 chapters representing over 27,000 member firms nationwide. AGC of America is the largest and most respected construction trade association in the U.S. For more information, please visit www.agcga.org.
