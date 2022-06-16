Multiple paving operations underway along I-90

Sheridan, Wyo – Motorists throughout northeast Wyoming who travel I-90 will encounter several construction zones along their way.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation and their contractors have ramped up paving operations at four separate locations of I-90 in northeast Wyoming.

A reconstruction of an area of roadway at the Acme Interchange in the eastbound lane of I-90 fifteen miles south of the Montana State line has traffic utilizing the Acme Interchange as a detour off of the interstate to allow for this project to be completed. Once the reconstruction is complete, contractors will begin a mill and overlay of both the east and westbound lanes from mile marker 15.3 to 19.46. This is scheduled to be completed by October 31, 2022

Moving east, paving operations are underway on I-90 near Rozet from mile marker 135 to 145. Both east and westbound lanes as well as the Rozet interchange are being repaved.

Fifteen miles east of Rozet, paving operations have resumed and are scheduled to be completed by July on the Wind Creek section east of Moorcroft. This project also included bridge repairs on several structures which were completed last summer.

Traffic has been diverted off of the westbound lane of the Sundance Marginal onto the eastbound lane to allow work to be completed on the bridges in a six mile stretch of I-90. Once the bridge work is complete, the Contractor will then perform a crack and seat technique of paving from mile marker 187 to 192. That stretch of I-90 is currently concrete paving. The crack and seat technique will break the existing concrete into small pieces which will form the sub-base that will be paved with asphalt. This project is scheduled to be completed in 2023.

A wearing course surface will also be applied to all four projects. The wearing course is a three-quarter inch layer of a coarser, porous asphalt that is applied to provide added traction, wicking and extends the life of the pavement. Bridges will receive an epoxy overlay which adds traction and moisture wicking to the bridge decks, thus reducing the chance of icing.

In addition to these paving and bridge jobs, motorists should be on the watch for short lane closures at three bridge locations on I-90. These three structures located at mile markers 102.52, 130.25 and 178.19 are part of a statewide bridge rehabilitation program.

Throughout all of these construction areas, motorists will encounter reduced speed limits, one lane of travel, heavy truck traffic and flagging operations.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation,and its Contractors encourage all motorists to obey all traffic controls that are put in place to protect the traveling public and those working on the projects.