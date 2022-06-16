Keystone National Properties Expands Its Capital Markets Team
Keystone National Properties, a sponsor of tax-advantaged and impact real estate investments, hires Brandon Morrow as Regional Vice President - West.
We are excited to welcome Brandon to the team. ”JERICHO, NY, USA, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Keystone National Properties, a sponsor of Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) offerings, and other tax-advantaged and impact-focused investments, has hired Brandon Morrow as Regional Vice President - West.
— Mike Packman, Founder & CEO
Morrow has more than two decades of experience within the financial services industry. He joins the firm’s Capital Markets team to support the sales growth of Keystone’s DST offerings, and its other tax-advantaged and impact real estate investment offerings.
Morrow launched his financial services career as an equity trader for a regional bank brokerage firm in Kansas City. In 2001, he began building a practice as an investment advisor for an independent broker-dealer in the banking channel. Morrow started his wholesaling career in the alternative investment space after seven years as an advisor. He has raised capital in many different sectors, including real estate, business development companies, private equity, credit, debt funds, and preferred stock. Over the course of his wholesaling career, Morrow has raised nearly $1 billion.
“We are excited to welcome Brandon to the team. His strong industry background and well-established relationships will help us expand our capital raising initiatives by generating awareness of our tax-advantaged and impact real estate investment opportunities for accredited investors,” said Mike Packman, Founder & Chief Executive Officer.
Morrow graduated from Pittsburg State University with a double major in Finance and Economics and holds FINRA licenses, 7, 66, and 63.
About Keystone 1031: Keystone National Properties (KNPRE) was founded in 2016 by Michael Packman and is a sponsor of tax-advantaged and impact real estate investments for accredited investors. KNPRE’s founding philosophy is “Doing well by doing good.” To learn more about investment opportunities with KNPRE, visit knpre.com.
