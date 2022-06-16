Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,064 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,863 in the last 365 days.

Troopers Investigate Stabbing Incident in Cecil County

Maryland State Police News Release

(NORTH EAST, MD) – Troopers from the Northern Region Criminal Enforcement Division continue an investigation into a stabbing that occurred last night in Cecil County.

The victims are identified as Zachary Guy, 27, of Orchard Beach, MD. He was flown by Maryland State Police helicopter to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center where he is currently receiving treatment for injuries sustained in the incident.

The other victims are identified as Michael Fuller, 23, of Bear, DE; Glenn Miller Jr., 39, of North East, MD; James Vandergrift, II, 25, of Havre De Grace, MD. All three were transported from the scene to Christiana Hospital where they were treated for their injuries. 

Shortly before 11:30 p.m. last night, troopers from the North East Barrack responded to the area of Lakeside Drive and Victoria Court in North East for the report of a stabbing. The Emergency Operations Center received numerous calls in regards to the incident advising several different locations within the mobile home community.

Upon their arrival, troopers observed two men on the ground with injuries with apparent puncture wounds. A crowd of people had gathered and were yelling. The troopers were waved down by a witness who advised two men were in the roadway down the street also suffering from apparent puncture wounds and blunt force trauma.

Investigators learned the individuals involved began arguing at a residence in the 100 block of Lakeside Drive. At this time, it is unknown who stabbed each of the individuals that were transported to the hospital.   Police do not believe there is any threat to the public at this time.

The Maryland State Police Crime Scene Unit responded to process the scene. Evidence collected on the scene includes a bat, two knives, a BB handgun and clothing. Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation and consultation with the Cecil County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The investigation continues…

###

CONTACT:    Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

                       

 

 

You just read:

Troopers Investigate Stabbing Incident in Cecil County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.