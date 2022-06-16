Healm Announces Partnerships with Four Cryptocurrencies for Inclusion in an Augmented Reality (AR) Treasure Hunt
Using an AR-powered mobile application, players will hunt for cryptocurrencies hidden within virtual treasure chests stashed around the world.
Players around the world will have the opportunity to use their phones to hunt for virtual treasure chests and discover innovative cryptocurrencies like COR, BTB, ANGEL, and MRXb.”UPLAND, CA, USA, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metaverse company Healm released the names of four new partners who will contribute cryptocurrency tokens for player discovery within their forthcoming augmented reality treasure hunt application. Each of the four crypto projects was highlighted recently on the company’s Twitter account. Scheduled for release later this year, Healm’s AR mobile application will allow players to take part in an exciting worldwide treasure hunt, seeking virtual treasure chests filled with cryptocurrency.
Healm’s whitepaper says the company is establishing partnerships with multiple cryptocurrency projects, and will “airdrop” crypto-stocked virtual treasure chests across Planet Earth. Players of the mobile game will use an in-app radar combined with their smartphone’s camera to navigate to the treasure chests and claim the digital assets.
Here are the recently announced cryptocurrencies (followed by the corresponding blockchain):
-- Coreto (COR) - The trust layer within the crypto communities, fueling Coreto.io's reputation-based ecosystem (Binance Smart Chain)
-- BitBall (BTB) - the main token of the BitBall network (Binance Smart Chain)
-- ANGEL - a token from the first regulated crowdfunding platform, Crowd for Angels (Ethereum blockchain)
-- Metrix Coin (MRXb) – A wrapped MRX native chain coin, suitable for the Binance Smart Chain
Healm’s Chief Navigator (CEO) Jesse Walter said, “Soon, players around the world will have the opportunity to use their phones to hunt for virtual treasure chests and discover innovative cryptocurrencies like COR, BTB, ANGEL, and MRXb. We look forward to sharing details on other partnering cryptocurrency projects in the near future.”
Walter said that while the mobile application is the company’s primary technology focus, the team is concurrently developing 3D assets for the upcoming virtual reality components of their metaverse.
A virtual land presale for Planet Earth will commence prior to the launch of the mobile application. Those wishing to join the whitelist can visit Healm.com and click the “Join Presale Whitelist” button for more details.
