Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,067 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,863 in the last 365 days.

State Auditor’s Office Releases Cybersecurity Report

State Auditor’s Office Releases Cybersecurity Report

June 16, 2022

JACKSON, Miss. – Today State Auditor Shad White’s office released a cybersecurity report regarding students’ ability to access potentially harmful and explicit materials online.

OSA surveyed school districts throughout the state to determine if they implemented recommendations from a 2017 cybersecurity report from the Office of the State Auditor. Survey results show that the majority of school districts fail to follow through on their written internet policies with effective monitoring of students’ online activities; with an increase in funding allowing for more technology at the student’s hands, the issue will continue to worsen.

“The bottom line from this report is that many school districts comply with the minimum legal standards, but those minimum standards are not enough to guarantee student safety. We still see students able to access pornography, discuss illegal activity, and plan self-harm using state-issued devices,” said Auditor White.

The report also highlights that some school districts, such as Petal, are leading the charge in actively supervising their students’ use of school technology.

Visit the Auditor’s website under the “Reports” tab to find the full report.

You just read:

State Auditor’s Office Releases Cybersecurity Report

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.