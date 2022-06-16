Statement Regarding Three NDOT Employees Struck While Working on the Roadside

On June 7, three Nevada Department of Transportation survey employees were struck and injured by a passing motorist on U.S. 395 near Topsy Lane while conducting road survey work for a future highway resurfacing project.

Three NDOT vehicles were located within a marked roadside shoulder work area to survey hydraulic roadway features for future roadway resurfacing of U.S. 395 through the Carson Valley when three team members were struck by a passing motorist. Two of the NDOT staff members were reviewing work plans on the roadway shoulder when struck, while another team member was struck while inside a work vehicle.

According to the Nevada State Police, two of the NDOT team members were taken by emergency services to an area hospital. Both were reported to be in stable condition.



Safety is NDOT’s top priority. For NDOT, that is never more true than when an incident involves NDOT team members working to keep our state highway network safe and connected. NDOT has more than 800 highway maintenance experts statewide dedicated to keeping Nevada highways clear. In addition, NDOT has approximately 35 location employees responsible for engineering surveys of state highways, a job which often involves working on the roadside.



“We at NDOT are heartbroken to learn that three of our valued team members have been struck by a passing motorist,” said Kristina Swallow, Director of the Nevada Department of Transportation. “First and foremost, we wish our team members a speedy recovery. As a transportation team, we want to remind all motorists to drive safely and attentively. We work on our highways to improve the safety and mobility of our communities, and we rely on our fellow community members to travel safely through road work zones.”

Nevada’s “Move Over” law requires drivers to slow down, proceed with caution, and if safe to do so, move over one lane when passing a roadway incident. This includes passing emergency response and road work vehicles pulled over on the side of the road with flashing amber or non-flashing blue lights on.

