MakeOver Aesthetics opened its new location in Aventura
On June 11th, took place the opening event with the presence of Aventura Mayor Enid Weisman.AVENTURA, FL, USA, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2015, the leading brand in skincare and laser treatments, MakeOver Aesthetics, started its business in Miami as a family business for Viviana and Maviel Ortiz (mother and daughter). They joined Valentina Munevar, a pioneer in stretch marks camouflage. Since then, the corporation has been growing non-stop with new services and locations. That is the case of their most recent center, which opened its doors on June 11th, 2022, in Aventura, Florida.
The new location of MakeOver Aesthetics is just the result of their overall success, especially in Florida, as leading experts in the preventive and corrective skincare industry. One of their expansion project's goals is to reach as many clients as possible with their offer of treatments, skin care products, and their academy, where professionals get skincare training.
Different entertainment personalities and social media influencers like Sergio Novelli, Vanessa Carmona, Veronica Rasquin, Scarlet Ortiz, and Yul Burkle joined the opening celebration offered by the MakeOver team.
The opening ceremony speech started with Enid Weisman, the Aventura Mayor. She spoke about how important it is to the city to have the addition of businesses like MakeOver Aesthetics. Her speech was kind and encouraging to the team serving the Aventura community.
The stretch marks camouflage is the star of the services the brand offers. Using top-notch technology, they diminish scars with 90% of effectiveness. Their services include other treatments like laser hair removal, Trilipo, body sculpting, and fillers.
Valentina Munevar, a skincare specialist and founder of the brand, ensures that opening MakeOver in Aventura, Fl. is a dream come true for the whole team. We are committed as a business to offering safe, effective, and non-invasive treatments to help our clients look better and feel happy with what they see in the mirror as a reflection of their inner selves. Treating a scar is the perfect addition to promoting self-love and self-acceptance.
MakeOver Aesthetics Aventura, Fl. is the sixth location among others in Miami, Dallas, Tampa, Orlando, and Atlanta. The new center's address is 21550 Biscayne Blvd 2nd. Floor Suite 202B, Aventura, FL 33180. For more information, you can find them on social media as @makeoveraesthetics.
Impulse Strategy
Makeover Aesthetics
info@impulsestrategy.com