MakeOver Aesthetics arrives to Tampa with its first Clinic in 2022

Makeover Aesthetics Tampa Location

TAMPA, FL, USA, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of the expansion project the brand announced in late 2021, during January 2022, MakeOver Aesthetics opened its doors in Tampa with a new establishment located at 14499 N Dade Mabry Hwy Suite 140-s, Tampa, FL 33618.

MakeOver Aesthetics, founded in 2014 in Miami, FL is a pioneer in the development of the “Medical Camouflage” a unique procedure that provides permanent, visible results for the revision of “Stretch Marks” and multiple other forms of scarring.

The company led by Valentina Munevar, professional with more than 8 years of experience in Aesthetics and in partnership with Maviel and Viviana Ortiz; arrived to Tampa with a clear promise: to provide a VIP experience to all its clients regarding facial, body and inyectable treatments for whom MakeOver Aesthetics is well known and respected in the cosmetic medicine field.

“Medical Camouflage” Training Project by MakeOver Aesthetics will also continue in Tampa, with more than 500 professionals trained and certified to provide this new technique.

Shortly, Valentina and her team will be announcing more openings in Florida and a special launching for their new line of Body Products, oriented to heal and prevent skin scars.

MakeOver Aesthetics Tampa Clinic is now open! Visit makeoveraesthetics.com or @makeoveresthetics for any consultation or appointment.

Carlos Mayz
Impulse Strategy
info@impulsestrategy.com

