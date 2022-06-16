Governor Abbott Continues State Agency Response, Relief Efforts For Uvalde Community

TEXAS, June 16 - June 16, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott continues to oversee and direct Texas state agency efforts to assist and support the Uvalde community following the tragedy at Robb Elementary School. As part of the State of Texas' comprehensive plan to coordinate state and local resources for affected members of the Uvalde community, multiple agencies have sent representatives to the area to work onsite with local officials and organization offering a range of support services to victims' families, school faculty, first responders, and the whole community.

Members of the Uvalde community seeking state mental health resources can receive help through a single 24/7 hotline: 888-690-0799. The hotline has answered almost 300 calls to date.

Members of the public wishing to show their support and help the community can donate through a one-stop webpage created by the OneStar Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization. The Robb School Memorial Fund was established by the First State Bank of Uvalde, with 100% of donations going to the fund for victims' families, teachers, and the Uvalde community.

RECENT HIGHLIGHTS ASSISTING UVALDE COMMUNITY:

Texas Division Of Emergency Management’s State Operation Center Remains At Escalated Level II

The Texas Division of Emergency Management’s (TDEM) State Operations Center remains activated at Level II (escalated) in response to the developing needs of the Uvalde community.

TDEM maintains staff onsite, and its Disaster Recovery Task Force (DRTF) is coordinating with state agency partners and vendors to fulfill requests from local officials for services and resources, such as:

Supporting the newly opened Uvalde Together Resiliency Center

Coordinating the distribution of donated resources and feeding services through Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOADs), as well as supporting the development of a long-term recovery plan

Providing technical guidance to local officials, Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District (CISD) leaders, and First State Bank of Uvalde for the Robb Elementary Memorial Fund

Texas Department Of Housing And Community Affairs Assists With Expenses For Victims’ Families

The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs, in coordination with the Community Council of South Central Texas (CCSCT), has supported 93 households and 375 individuals seeking assistance by providing a $200 gas gift card per household and up to four $100 grocery/personal cards per household. Additionally, as need has been determined, CCSCT has provided rental assistance for victims’ families and hotel rooms for family members traveling to Uvalde.

In total, CCSCT has spent more than $70,000 on direct services through this effort.

Texas Education Agency Coordinates Counseling Services For Students, Support With Uvalde CISD Summer School

In partnership with Education Service Center 20 (ESC 20), the Texas Education Agency (TEA) is coordinating with regional school systems to provide counselors to Uvalde CISD staff, students, and their families. Twenty-five Texas school districts and charters have supplied counselors since May 24, with 11 this week scheduled to directly provide onsite support to Uvalde CISD.

TEA is collaborating with Uvalde CISD counselors, Communities in Schools, and the Children’s Bereavement Center for responsive school-based mental health services. These organizations are serving in each of the five buildings currently open for summer school as well as the Benson Center for students not enrolled in summer school.

Texas Health And Human Services Commission Provides Mental Health Services, Long-Term Support For Regional Family Health Center

24/7 Hotline Offering Mental Health Assistance: 888-690-0799

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing mental health services to the Uvalde community through the local mental health authority, Hill Country Mental Health and Developmental Disabilities (MHDD) Centers.

Hill Country MHDD and the Harris Center for Mental Health and Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities operates the dedicated mental health support hotline for Uvalde residents. Since May 27, the hotline has answered almost 300 calls.

Texas Transportation Commission Creates Fund For Affected Employees And Their Families

The Texas Transportation Commission has set up a TxDOT Cares fund offering financial assistance to eligible employees and their families affected by the tragedy in Uvalde. The fund is dedicated to funeral expenses, travel for funeral services, and grief counseling expenses. Donations can be made by the public. Funds and eligibility are managed by an outside organization not affiliated with TxDOT.

Texas A&M Forest Service Supported Multiple Agency Operations, Logistics Planning

The Texas A&M Forest Service mobilized a five-person planning team to assist with multiple missions at the request of TDEM. The team constructed incident action plans and maps and assisted with traffic planning, as well as coordinating with Disaster District Chair 24 to support logistics such as securing fueling operations.

Department Of State Health Services Extends Deployment Date For Support Teams

The Department of State Health Services has extended the timeline for deployment of two critical response teams in Uvalde. The medical incident support team will be working onsite in Uvalde through Friday, June 17. The ambulance strike team—comprised of three ambulances, one critical care unit, and an ambulance strike team leader—will also be deployed through Friday.

Texas Department of Insurance Offers Assistance On Workers’ Compensation Claims For Mental Trauma Injuries

The Texas Department of Insurance's (TDI) Division of Workers’ Compensation (DWC) is assisting with claims for first responders, medical personnel, school district employees, and other affected employees in the Uvalde community. DWC helps with filing claims for medical or income benefits, reporting claims to employers, filling out paperwork, finding a doctor, and providing information if a claim is denied.

TDI is also encouraging health benefit plans to provide coverage and reimbursement for covered mental health services using telecommunications or information technology at the same basis and extent as in-person services for consumers in Uvalde County.