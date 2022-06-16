PatchMaster Receives Multiple Industry Awards
As the number one leader in a unique labor market, PatchMaster’s proven and scalable business model attracts many diverse individuals and industry awards.CHESTER , NJ, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- PatchMaster, a leading franchisor of drywall and plaster repair services, was recently recognized as one of the top 500 franchises in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®, the world’s first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking. A valuable resource for franchisees, the 2022 Franchise 500® recognized PatchMaster for its outstanding performance across a number of segments, including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power. To view PatchMaster in the full ranking, visit www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500.
For PatchMaster, the honors keep coming. Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®, also ranked PatchMaster number one in the drywall repair category, a true validation factor for any entrepreneur wanting to start a business and embark on a new career path. Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®, now in its 43rd year, is one of the most prestigious honors in the franchise industry.
As the number one leader in a unique labor market, PatchMaster’s proven and scalable business model attracts many diverse individuals. “From an aspiring young entrepreneur who set out to own her own business to a military veteran transitioning into civilian life, we’ve seen an impressive increase in new franchises,” said Paul Ferrara, CEO of PatchMaster. PatchMaster now spans 60 franchisees and 120 territories in the United States and Canada.
In February of 2021, PatchMaster received a strategic investment from MPK Equity Partners, a Dallas-based private investment firm, furthering PatchMaster’s nationwide expansion and solidifying its position as the leading provider of drywall surface repair and related services to the residential and commercial markets.
"Paul and the entire PatchMaster team have built a category-leading home services franchise brand with significant momentum," said Patrick K. McGee, managing partner of MPK. "We are thrilled to bring PatchMaster into our broader portfolio of home services franchise brands, and we look forward to supporting PatchMaster in its next stage of growth."
About PatchMaster
Headquartered in Chester, NJ, PatchMaster is a home services franchise brand offering customers a fast and professional solution for drywall repairs. The company provides high-quality drywall services for small holes, dings, and dents, typically finishing jobs in one visit. Launched in 2016 and offering franchises since September 2017, PatchMaster has sold 119 territories to franchisees across the United States and Canada. PatchMaster is positioned to revolutionize the home services industry as a pioneering drywall franchise.
