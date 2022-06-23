Pureinsights Announces the General Availability of the Pureinsights Discovery Platform™
Inaugural Release of Platform Integrates Commercial and Open-Source Search Engine, Knowledge Graph and AI Technologies for Smarter Search Applications
Our business depends on our search capability and Pureinsights provides unique search expertise and technology that allows us to focus on our business.”HERNDON, VIRGINIA, USA, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Herndon, VA – [Month, Day, Year]. Pureinsights Technology Corporation (“Pureinsights™”), the leading independent search technology and services company, today announced the inaugural launch and general availability of the Pureinsights Discovery Platform™ (PDP).
— Ben Hirsch, CTO and Co-Founder, Locally.com
The search application platform integrates best-in-class commercial and open-source search engine, Knowledge Graph, and AI technologies like Machine Learning (ML) and Natural Language Processing (NLP) to deliver Google-like search experiences with:
• Natural language queries
• Instant answers to factual questions
• Content rich information panels
• Featured snippets
The choice of technologies used depends on customer business needs and preferences as well as what is the best technical fit for the given application.
“Our years of experience in building search applications for customers has always given us insight into the technology gaps in search application technology,” noted Kamran Khan, CEO of Pureinsights. “The new Pureinsights Discovery Platform bridges that gap to deliver the Google-like search experience users demand today.”
“We have had a great experience working with Pureinsights,” states Ben Hirsch, CTO and Co-Founder of Locally.com. “Our business depends on our search capability and Pureinsights provides unique search expertise and technology that allows us to focus on our business.”
Version 1.0 of the Pureinsights Discovery Platform is cloud-native, flexible, and designed to scale. Furthermore, the platform can be offered as part of Pureinsights SearchOps Managed Services which combines to lower the long-term cost association with developing and maintaining search applications.
Visit our website for more information or to set up a free 1:1 demo and consultation.
About Pureinsights™
Pureinsights has deep expertise building search applications with conventional search engines. The company helps customers go "Beyond Search", using Knowledge Graphs, Machine Learning, and Natural Language Processing to build enterprise search applications that better understand user intent and deliver answers users want. "Just make it work like Google."
Pureinsights™ and Pureinsights Discovery Platform™ are a trademark of Pureinsights Technology Corporation.
For more information visit us at www.pureinsights.com.
