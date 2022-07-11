Douglas Elliman Ponte Vedra Beach Features Double Oceanfront Lot in North Florida for $2.225 Million
Two Douglas Elliman Realtors listed an oceanfront double-lot property in the heart of South Ponte Vedra Beach.
Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG)
This property provides the opportunity to invest in a rapidly dwindling resource… vacant oceanfront land.”PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, July 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kim Martin-Fisher and Jennifer Martin Faulkner listed a $2.225 million oceanfront double-lot property in South Ponte Vedra Beach. This property sits on 0.6 acres of land and offers 200 feet of ocean frontage on S Ponte Vedra Beach Blvd. The north and middle lots are on the market, and the middle lot recently gained DEP approval. The southernmost lot is not on the market but also has DEP approval. However, the north lot is in the process of gaining DEP approval. As both lots were approved, it is inevitable that the north lot will also get approved. If a prospective buyer calls looking for a builder, Martin-Fisher and Martin Faulkner will refer them to Brandon Construction, with who they have a joint venture. Brandon Construction has been building luxury homes in the Ponte Vedra area since 2004. This property is right next to the beach, and it is also next to the Guana River State Park, where residents can find hiking trails, kayaking, fishing, bird watching, or take a nature walk. In addition, this is a prime location. Just 15 minutes from Ponte Vedra Beach and 15 minutes from St. Augustine.
— Jan Fisher
About Kim Martin-Fisher & Jennifer Martin Faulkner Group: Combining 40 years of experience and unparalleled luxury real estate services, Kim Martin-Fisher and Jennifer Martin Faulkner are an acclaimed team of realtors who have ranked as the #1 real estate team and top sales team over three years plus. Together, they have a remarkable sales record of over $128.5 million in 2020 and $119 million in 2021. They devote themselves to ensuring each customer receives their highest level of care and personal attention. This professional, diligent, mother-daughter duo dedicates themselves to using every possible venue to properly market your home. They are also recipients of Douglas Elliman's Pinnacle Award, meaning they are among the top 4% of agents company-wide. For more information, please call Kim at (904)-699-9993 or Jennifer at (904)-524-6000, or visit https://kmfandjmf.com/.
About Douglas Elliman Real Estate: Established in 1911, Douglas Elliman Real Estate is the largest brokerage in the New York Metropolitan area and the second-largest independent residential real estate brokerage in the United States by sales volume. With more than 7,000 agents, the company operates approximately 120 offices in New York City, Long Island, The Hamptons, Westchester, Connecticut, New Jersey, Florida, California, Colorado, Massachusetts, Texas, and Nevada. Moreover, Douglas Elliman has a strategic global alliance with London-based Knight Frank Residential for business in the worldwide luxury markets spanning 60 countries and six continents. The company also controls a portfolio of real estate services including Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, Douglas Elliman Property Management and Douglas Elliman Commercial. For more information on Douglas Elliman as well as expert commentary on emerging trends in the real estate industry, please visit https://www.elliman.com/.
