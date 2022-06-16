Carolina Precision Foods, LLC establishing operations in Florence County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Carolina Precision Foods, LLC – a joint venture of Carolina Fresh Foods and owners of Lake Foods – today announced plans to establish operations in Florence County. The company’s $10 million investment will create 402 new jobs.

Carolina Precision Foods, LLC is a poultry further processing company that specializes in deboning, portioning, marination, custom further processing and mechanically separating food.

Located at 2901 W. Darlington Street in Florence, Carolina Precision Foods, LLC’s new facility will partner with regional poultry processors in custom further processing of poultry products.

Operations are expected to be online in August 2022.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project.

QUOTES

“We are excited to become a member of Florence County and the Pee Dee Region. With over 65 million pounds of poultry processed weekly within two hours of Florence, this was the perfect location for our plant. With Interstates 20 and 95 at our doorstep, fresh chicken from Carolina Precision Foods can be processed for over 19 million consumers in a day. We look forward to a long and fruitful relationship with Florence County!” -Carolina Precision Foods, LLC Chief Financial Officer Jim Robinson

“Agribusiness is one of our leading industries, and with our pro-business environment, it continues to grow at a rapid pace. We congratulate Carolina Precision Foods, LLC on their $10 million investment and look forward to the impact these 402 new jobs will have on Florence County.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“South Carolina is home to a dynamic roster of agribusiness companies, and we are proud that Carolina Precision Foods, LLC is joining that list. We welcome Carolina Precision Foods, LLC to Florence County and look forward to the positive impact they will make in the local community and beyond.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“We are excited to welcome Carolina Precision Foods, LLC to the state of South Carolina. Their operation will offer additional processing opportunities to our state’s poultry growers. We look forward to the continued growth of our state’s agribusiness industry.” -South Carolina Agriculture Commissioner Hugh Weathers

“We are thrilled to welcome Carolina Precision Foods, LLC to Florence County and are excited about the 402 new jobs they will create for our community. It is clear that food and beverage companies continue to find Florence County as the right place to do business.” -Florence County Council Chairman Willard Dorriety Jr.