Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,059 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 196,852 in the last 365 days.

A new prestigious retail win for Dynamicweb APAC and BHG Singapore

Dynamicweb recently secured another great retail win with a commerce solution delivered to BHG Singapore.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dynamicweb recently completed an exciting project with BHG Singapore. The solution won the Retail Award at the Singapore International Business Awards, which honors exceptional international businesses based in Singapore.

BHG Singapore is Singapore’s leading department store and operates one online store and four physical stores across the country. As part of its continuous efforts for business development, BHG is undergoing a significant digital transformation.

As a dedicated advisor for retail excellence, Simon Tan of Dynamicweb APAC led a team of exceptional consultants that was engaged to implement a unified commerce solution for BHG Singapore to speed up their digital transformation efforts. Puspak, head of Dynamicweb APAC elaborates on this and says:
“BHG Singapore wanted to do much more than just go online or implement advanced technology tools. They wanted to evolve into a new business model and a unified commerce solution from Dynamicweb made it possible for them to launch their new strategy and visions for the future retail experience in Singapore.”

BHG Singapore is now able to provide its customers with a Click and Collect experience where their customers can fulfill their order and, if needed, they can pick up their order in one store, another product in another, and get the rest delivered.

Dynamicweb allowed BHG to offer the same flagship product experience in their smaller stores by introducing the endless aisle concept. In addition, Dynamicweb introduced effortless check-outs, where customers can make their purchase whenever ready, at any spot of the store, skipping the traditional cashier queue and being served by staff with mobile point-of-sale.

Most importantly, BHG Singapore’s customer basket size grew by 17% coupled with a 3.5% increase in purchase conversion rate after implementing aforementioned innovative customer solutions including 'lift-and-learn' and mobile point-of-sale systems.

BHG converted its legacy systems and adopted a unified and interconnected systems approach, allowing them to move toward the next phase of their transformation.

BHG Singapore now plans to introduce AI software for hyper-personalization, merge online and offline channels with concepts such as virtual stores, introduce predictive analytics and build an ecosystem around the concept of a platform as a business model all using the Dynamicweb platform as a foundation.

About the Company:
Dynamicweb offers a cloud-based eCommerce Suite. It enables customers to deliver better digital customer experiences and to scale eCommerce success through our Content Management, Digital Marketing, eCommerce, and Product Information Management solutions.

Dynamicweb’s 300+ partners, 150+ employees in offices all around the globe are proud to support well over 4,000 brands, which includes leading brands like Lego Wear, Vredestein, Unilever, Winnebago, L’Oréal, Flying Tiger, Toyota, Europcar, and Skanska. Built on Dynamicweb, these customers are empowered to gain lifelong customer relationships, increase revenue, and grow their brands.

Brad Vorbeck
DynamicWeb
+1 310-405-0550
info@dynamicwebusa.com

You just read:

A new prestigious retail win for Dynamicweb APAC and BHG Singapore

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.