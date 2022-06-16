FDLE gearing up to launch Florida Purple Alert Program

June 16, 2022

FDLE will begin issuing Purple Alerts in Florida on July 1, 2022. Florida’s Purple Alert Plan was established by the Florida Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis. The Purple Alert will be used to assist in the location of missing adults suffering from mental, cognitive, intellectual or developmental disabilities.



Purple Alert Criteria:



1. The person is 18 or older and does not qualify for a state- or local-level Silver Alert.

2. The person has an intellectual or developmental disability, brain injury or another physical, mental or emotional disability that is not related to substance abuse and does not have Alzheimer’s disease or a dementia-related disorder.

3. The local law enforcement agency’s investigation concluded the disappearance poses a credible threat of immediate danger or serious bodily harm to the missing person and they can only be returned to safety through law enforcement intervention.

4. There is a detailed description of the missing person suitable for distribution.

5. The missing person information has been entered into Florida Crime Information Center (FCIC).

6. The law enforcement agency of jurisdiction recommends activation.



When issued, Purple Alert information will be distributed to citizens who have signed up to receive the alerts and displayed on dynamic highway message signs when applicable. The alerts will also be posted on the FDLE public website.



Sign up to receive Florida Purple Alerts today through email or text messages at http://www.fdle.state.fl.us/PurpleAlerts/Purple-Alert-Plan.aspx.



For Further Information Contact:

FDLE Office of Public Information

(850) 410-7001

