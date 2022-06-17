Seven Reasons for Choosing Sofema Online
Sofema Online (SOL) is an online aviation training platform with over 250 Individual Courses, Packages, and DiplomasSOFIA, BULGARIA, June 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sofema Online (SOL) is a web-based online training platform focused on delivering online regulatory and vocational courses in the field of aviation, compliant within the scope of EASA, FAA, and other regulatory environments, together with additional competence-building courses to provide for vocational training within the scope of the applicable regulatory environment.
Since the beginning of 2022, Sofema Online has enrolled over 10,000 delegates in the online EASA-compliant regulatory & vocational aviation training courses. Here are the top 7 reasons for delegates to enroll in Sofema Online Virtual Platform:
1/ Choice
No other online aviation training organisation provides the number of courses, packages & diplomas which are offered by Sofema Online (SOL):
» Currently over 250 Individual Courses, Packages, and Diplomas with Sofema Online.
2/ Client Engagement
Sofema Online focuses on providing the clients with the product that meets the clients' needs and if there is no such product – SOL creates one!
» As long as the client has at least 20 Delegates Sofema Online will produce an online course focused on their requirements and at our cost.
3/ Privileged Training Program
» The Sofema Privileged Training Program has 100 PTP Partners. See more information
4/ Freedom Pass
Both the Sofema Online Individual & Corporate Freedom Pass offer access to unlimited online regulatory compliant & vocational training which is unrivaled due to the sheer number of training opportunities.
» Individual Freedom Pass provides access to every course on the SOL platform for a period of 1 year – a superb way of building knowledge, and competence – even jump-starting a career
» Corporate Freedom Pass allows to nominate any of the company's employees for any course for a period of 1 year – Read about Freedom Pass Here
» Thanks to the Sofema Online Technical Team the portfolio of courses continues to grow with a new content being added constantly, for example, courses such as:
o Developing an Aviation Maintenance Control Centre (MCC)
o Practical Crisis Management and Emergency Response Planning
o EASA Part 145 Safety Management System Learning Path Diploma
5/ Membership in Sofema Online Plus
Sofema Online Plus is the name of a loyalty network that directly benefits the SOL network of users.
With this membership individuals become eligible for a range of benefits - To Learn more please visit www.sofemaonline.com or email team@sassofia.com.
6/ Company Admin Rights
Support your organization by becoming a company administrator with special access rights to Sofema Online Admin.
» As a Company Account Administrator, you will be able to have an overview of:
o Your team's training progress,
o The time spent on the course /monthly, daily, and hourly/,
o Review their scores on the final exam and print their certificates.
7/ Extended Time in the Program
Due to the newly extended time in the program you now have the following time to complete your courses:
» Single Courses are in your profile for 9 months.
» Packages are in your profile for 12 months.
» 15 months to complete your Sofema Online Learning Path Diploma.
» Your Freedom Pass is in your profile for 12 Months.
