Mughal & McRae Certified by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mughal & McRae, a leading minority owned executive search and leadership advisory firm, are proud to announce their national certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise by the Women’s Business Development Council of Florida, a regional certifying partner of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).
“I am thrilled and honored to be certified by the WBENC. This recognition will give our niche business the opportunities and exposure to expand and grow. This also further solidifies my resolve and commitment to forge paths for other women, as we stay true to our mission to build diverse leadership teams for our clients.”
The WBENC standard of certification is a meticulous process that includes an in-depth review of the business and a site inspection. The certification process is designed to confirm that the business is at least 51% owned, operated, and controlled by a woman or women.
To learn more about Mughal & McRae, please visit https://mughalmcrae.com/.
About Mughal & McRae:
Mughal & McRae is the leading minority-owned retained executive search and leadership advisory firm in North America. Since 2007, they have earned a reputation for their multicultural insight into talent and distinctive style of engagement.
As a ‘minority-owned’ firm, they know first-hand that growth is driven by an eclectic range of talent, creating a more vibrant, innovative and expansive company culture. That’s how they attract exceptional experts across multiple industries for their clients. Growth happens when people grow, so it’s critical to get talent planning and recruitment approaches right. Mughal & McRae is the catalyst for transformation, helping leaders reconnect with their people, to further drive performance and engagement.
Their concierge approach, a strong sense of partnership and shared purpose in co-creating an inclusive environment for candidates, colleagues, and clients, has seen Mughal & McRae grow rapidly into a leading national recruitment organization, solidifying the trust and respect of everyone they work with.
About Tina Engineer-McRae:
As President of Mughal & McRae, Tina has been passionate about collaborating with clients on their talent and leadership advisory needs for over 25 years. She partners with Fortune 1000, mid-size, hyper-growth, start-up, private equity and non-profit organizations, to achieve transformative outcomes across all major industries. Tina is also widely recognized for her commitment and skill in identifying and securing the best talent to further her client’s goals and objectives while also providing incisive leadership, talent development and consulting solutions. Her vision and insights have been integral to the creation of the firm’s unique and energetic culture and its distinct Concierge approach.
Tina also presides over several specialized practice areas of the business while leading a dedicated team of leadership consultants and search professionals who put this approach into action, delivering client and candidate experiences that continually exceed expectations.
Born to Indian parents and raised in Manchester, England, Tina is multilingual and holds a bachelor’s degree with honors in business, finance, and languages from the University of Wolverhampton. Her father, Farokh Engineer, was an internationally acclaimed Test cricketer, making her a lifelong devotee of the sport.
“Throughout my career, I have worked hard to promote diversity. As a woman of Indian heritage, I am pleased to be part of the growing ecosystem of women-led businesses. To foster diversity in business, is perfectly aligned with my own personal values and the ethos I have encouraged within Mughal & McRae.”
About WBENC:
Founded in 1997, WBENC is the nation’s leader in women’s business development and the leading third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women, with more than 17,000 certified Women’s Business Enterprises, 14 national Regional Partner Organizations, and more than 350 Corporate Members. More than 1,000 corporations representing America’s most prestigious brands, as well as many states, cities, and other entities, acknowledge WBENC Certification. For more information, visit www.wbenc.org.
About WBDC:
The Women’s Business Development Council of Florida has been a partner of the WBENC for over two decades helping to certify, recognize, and promote hundreds of women-owned and managed businesses throughout that time. The WDBC operates across Florida, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands. You can find out more by visiting www.wbecflorida.org
