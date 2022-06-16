Vedanta Aluminium’s largest smelter reduces its carbon footprint by 12% in FY22. The company commits to reducing carbon footprint by 25% by 2030 over FY21.

Vedanta Limited – Aluminium Business (VEDL:VEDL)

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- India’s largest producer of aluminium, Vedanta Aluminium proudly announces that its largest aluminium smelter has substantially reduced its greenhouse gas emissions intensity (or carbon footprint) by around 12% in FY22. This remarkable feat was achieved alongside a 20% increase in production at the same aluminium smelter over the previous fiscal, standing evidence to Vedanta Aluminium’s climate action endeavours.

On World Environment Day, Vedanta Aluminium also announced its commitment to reduce GHG emissions intensity by 25% in this decade (by 2030) over FY21 baseline, Historically, Vedanta Aluminium has reduced its carbon footprint by 21% in the 2012-21 period, while almost tripling its production in the same period.

Vedanta Aluminium has a three-pronged approach for combating climate change, which includes operating plants at high efficiency levels, increasing quantum of renewable energy in its energy mix, and transitioning to cleaner fuels from fossil fuels. Testimony to its climate action initiatives, Vedanta Aluminium is the first from India to launch low carbon ‘green’ aluminium, branded Restora, whose carbon footprint is nearly half of the global threshold of 4 tonnes of CO2 equivalent per tonne of aluminium for low carbon aluminium. The company is also India’s largest consumer of renewable energy, at 3 billion units in FY22, and has further signed a Power Delivery Agreement for 380 MW of renewable energy for its aluminium smelters.

