Zaino Hall & Farrin LLC Adds Former Ohio Supreme Court Master Commissioner
Robert C. Maier Joins Firm
Bob brings a diverse array of tax and legal experience and is a strong addition to our team”COLUMBUS, OH, US, June 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zaino Hall & Farrin LLC (“ZHF”), an Ohio-based law firm focusing on multistate and local tax, federal tax, and government affairs, announced that Robert C. Maier (“Bob”) has joined the firm as “Senior Attorney.”
— Tom Zaino, Managing Member
Maier brings more than 30 years of experience as a tax lawyer and litigator. Most recently, he worked as a Master Commissioner with the Ohio Supreme Court, focusing on tax matters for the Court. Prior to his work at the Supreme Court, Maier served as Chief of the Taxation Section of the Ohio Attorney General’s office, successfully litigating numerous tax cases.
“Bob brings a diverse array of tax and legal experience and is a strong addition to our team,” said ZHF Managing Member Tom Zaino. “In addition to the important role he played at the Ohio Supreme Court, Bob has litigated some very exciting cases before the Ohio Board of Tax Appeals and the Supreme Court. In fact, Bob successfully defended me against prizefighter Mike Tyson, when I served as Ohio Tax Commissioner,” Zaino added. In that case, Tyson argued that he was entitled to a refund of $5.8 million of Ohio income tax because, even though he was required to serve his probation in Ohio, he intended to change his residence to Nevada.
At ZHF, Maier will enhance the firm’s ability to defend business and individual clients on state and local tax audits and appeals.
Maier received his Bachelor of Arts from St. Lawrence University, Canton, N.Y., his Master of Arts in German from The Ohio State University Graduate School, and his J.D. from The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law. He is licensed to practice law in Ohio and is a permitted to appear before any Ohio court, the Southern District of Ohio District Court, the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals, and the United States Supreme Court.
ZHF was founded in 2013 by Tom Zaino, who served as Ohio Tax Commissioner under Governor Bob Taft. The Firm is based in Columbus and focuses on tax controversy, tax planning and tax policy.
