Premise Cable Market will Rise at a CAGR of 8.70% by 2029 with Top Key Players: Belden, Prysmian Group, Nexans, Siemon
The recently appended 350 page research report by Data Bridge Market Research with the title Global Premise Cable Market 2022 by Players, Regions, Type and Application, monitors the demand-side and supply-side trends.
Growth and expansion of semiconductors industry especially in the emerging ones, growing usage of premise cable by the small and medium scale enterprises in the developing economies, surging awareness about the benefits of premise cable and its application by telecom and broadcast industry, rising up gradation of existing infrastructure with advanced systems and increasing infrastructural development activities especially in the developing economies are the major factors attributable to the growth of premise cable market. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the premise cable market will exhibit a CAGR of 8.70% for the forecast period of 2022-2029. Therefore, the premise cable value would rocket up to USD 12.25 billion by 2029.
Premise cables are the networking cables that are used for data and information transmission purpose. Premise cables are generally used for intra-building and inter building operations. Premise cables are connected with local area network (LAN) that runs from a central location such as a server room.
Rising demand from the buildings and construction industry and growth in the demand of better flow of communication and broadcast transmission from the telecom industry will emerge as the major premise cable market growth driving factors. Growing number of buildings and construction activities in the developing economies, surging technological developments in the cable technologies, increasing product innovations, rising awareness about the benefits of premise cables such as cost efficiency, durability, security and compatibility, and widespread industrialization will further aggravate the premise cable market value. Growing expenditure to undertake research and development proficiencies and surging utilization of fiber optic cable owing to its tremendous efficiency by the small and medium scale manufacturing industries will further carve the way for the growth of the premise cable market.
Key Market Players:
Belden Inc., Prysmian Group, Nexans, SAB Bröckskes GmbH & Co. KG, Siemon, Schneider Electric, Alpha, Wire, Siemens, CommScope, Southwire Company, LLC, Corning Incorporated, Finisar Corporation, Finolex Cables Ltd., II-VI Incorporated, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., Nexans, Reflex Photonics Inc., Tata Communications., Tongding Group Co., Ltd., TPC Wire & Cable Corp, CommScope, FiberHome, ZTT, Belden Inc., Futong Group, Folan and Optical Cable Corporation among others.
Global Premise Cable Market Scope and Market Size
The premise cable market is segmented on the basis of type, and application. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target market.
On the basis of type, the premise cable market is segmented into copper cable, category 3, category 5, category 5e, category 6, category 6a, category 7, category 8, single mode module, multi-mode cable and fiber optic cable.
On the basis of the application, the premise cable market is bifurcated into industrial, broadcast, enterprise, IT and network security and others.
Major Regions:
Geographically, this report split into several key regions, with sales (MT), Revenue (Million USD), market share, and growth rate for these regions, covering
**North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
**Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)
**Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)
**South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)
**Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
North America dominates the global premise cable market owing to the presence of major manufacturers and increasing research and development investments towards technology and product development. Asia-Pacific region will score the highest growth rate owing to the rising infrastructural development activities, surging adoption of advanced technologies by small and medium scale enterprises and growing number of manufacturing industries.
