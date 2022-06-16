Reverse Logistics Market to Reach USD 954,500.37 Mn by 2029 with Key Players: FedEx, Optoro, Schenker, ReverseLogix
Data Bridge Market Research offers comprehensive insights and detailed research on the Reverse Logistics Market - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029UNITED STATES, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the Global Reverse Logistics Market is growing with a CAGR of 5.3% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is expected to reach USD 954,500.37 million by 2029. Increased adoption of smartphones and online shopping is expected to drive the market's growth.
Reverse Logistics Market survey report reveals analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, and market share. The report encompasses graphs, TOC, and tables which help understand the market size, share, trends, growth drivers and market opportunities and challenges. This market report guides to know how patents, licensing agreements and other legal restrictions affect the manufacture and sale of the firm’s products. An influential Reverse Logistics business report provides key statistics on the market status of global and regional manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
The market data within the wide ranging Reverse Logistics report is showcased in a statistical format to offer a better understanding upon the dynamics. This market report underlines the global key manufacturers to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape with the help of SWOT analysis. Competitive analysis is performed based on the prime manufacturers, trends, opportunities, marketing strategies analysis, market effect factor analysis and consumer needs by major regions, types, applications in global Reverse Logistics market considering the past, present and future state of the industry. Further, manufacturer can adjust production according to the conditions of demand which are analysed here.
Market Scenario of Reverse Logistics Market:
Reverse logistics is a type of supply chain management that various organizations follow in order to move goods/products from customers back to the sellers/manufacturers in an organized and safe manner. Once a customer receives a product, the processes in which the customer wishes to return or recycle the product comes under reverse logistics. Reverse logistics start at the end of the consumer, moving backward through the supply chain of the distribution management to the distributor and from the distributor to the product's manufacturer. Reverse logistics can also include processes where it is responsible for the final disposal of the product, including recycling or resale of the product. Fundamentals steps involved in reverse logistics management process the return, deal with returns, keep returns moving, repair, and recycle.
The major factors driving the growth of the reverse logistics market are rising growth in cross-border trades, globalization, and rapid growth in the e-commerce sector. However, the high cost associated with reverse logistics may act as a major restraint for the reverse logistics market.
The growing inclination towards digitization of the sector is creating opportunities for the growth of the market. On the other hand, inadequate labor resources to handle returns may act as a major challenge for the growth of the market.
Global Reverse Logistics Market Scope and Market Size
On the basis of the return type, the global reverse logistics market is segmented into returns, returns avoidance, remanufacturing, refurbishing, packaging, unsold goods, end-of-life, delivery failure, rentals & leasing, repairs & maintenance, and others. In 2022, the returns segment is expected to hold a larger share in the reverse logistics market owing to factors such as rapid growth in online platforms and the e-commerce sector, which has boosted the demand for various types of consumer products. According to stats, one out of three online products are returned. This is hoisting the segment growth as the returns need to be managed in a proper way.
On the basis of components, the global reverse logistics market is segmented into return policy and procedure (RPP), remanufacturing or refurbishment (ROR), and waste disposal (WAD). In 2022, the return policy and procedure (RPP) segment is expected to hold a larger share in the reverse logistics market owing to factors such as rapid growth in the e-commerce sector, which has boosted the demand for consumer products which in fact has increased the returns of the product if not convenient for the consumer. Return policy and procedure are followed by the reverse logistics providers.
On the basis of service type, the global reverse logistics market is segmented into transportation, warehousing, reselling, replacement management, refund management authorization, others. In 2022, the transportation segment is expected to hold a larger share in the reverse logistics market due to factors such as the penetration of the e-commerce sector has boosted the demand for consumer products that need to be transported to its consumer. Transportation facility is an important aspect in reverse logistics as it ensures safe delivery of products upon a time.
On the basis of end-user, the global reverse logistics market is segmented into textile and garments, E-commerce, automotive, pharmaceutical, consumer electronics, retail, luxury goods, reusable packaging, others. In 2022, the E-commerce segment is expected to hold a larger share in the reverse logistics market due to growing demand among consumers for quality products such as consumer electronics, auto parts, and pharma product deliveries over fast, fast-growing online platforms such as e-commerce, ensuring quality.
Reverse Logistics Market Country Level Analysis
The countries covered in the global reverse logistics market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Russia, Belgium, Turkey, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America.
The country section of the reverse logistics market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts, and import-export analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands the impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
