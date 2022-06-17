JacketMediaCo Podcast Network Launches Another New Podcast: The Flagship Reports with Dr. Chris Kuehl

Based on Information from the Flagship Report issued Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, and the Armada Strategic Intelligence System (ASIS)

FAIRFIELD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Chris Kuehl joins the line-up of shows at JacketMediaCo with The Flagship Reports podcast, a monthly "Officer of the Watch" Executive Briefing on facets of the economy impacting industry in general and manufacturing in particular. This podcast, based on the Flagship Report issued each Monday, Wednesday, and Friday and authored by Dr. Chris Kuehl and Keith Prather, managing partners of Armada Corporate Intelligence, summarizes the recent events impacting business, including geopolitical events, socioeconomic issues, short-term local conditions, international concerns, transportation bottlenecks, interest rate ripples, retail sales, restoring, and other flash traffic information vital to decisionmakers, managers, and staff across the entire employment spectrum.In addition to the Flagship Report issued three times a week, the discussion with Manufacturing Talk Radios hosts Lew Weiss and Tim Grady includes information from the Armada Strategic Intelligence System report that is issued monthly and focused on the durable goods sector of U.S. manufacturing. This report has a 95%+ accuracy rate in its near-term predictions of supply and demand in that industry. Both reports are available as a low-cost monthly (Flagship) or annual (ASIS) subscription for additional insights, depth, and detail.Dr. Kuehl has been a regular contributor on Manufacturing Talk Radio and is a regularly sought-after speaker at business and industry conferences as a respected economist with excellent knowledge of industry sector factors, both domestically and internationally. He writes for several industry associations and conducts in-depth research for Armada Corporate Intelligence clients.About Dr. Kuehl and Armada Corporate IntelligenceArmada is half think tank and half strategy office. The company provides economic forecasts, industry analysis, corporate intelligence, and market assessment for clients in a variety of industries. Clients include YRC Freight, TranSystems, Echo Logistics, C-Biz, Rubin Brown, Fabricators and Manufacturers Association, National Association of Credit Management, BKD, Missouri Society of CPAs, Kentucky Society of CPAs, Tennessee Society of CPAs, and a variety of others. Armada's specialties include corporate and competitive intelligence, strategy development, international market analysis, market development, and current economic trends.Armada executives write, edit and publish a variety of publications. These include the Armada Executive Intelligence Brief, the Flagship report, ASIS, (each subscription based), Business Intelligence Briefs (distributed through Chambers of Commerce and other business organizations), Fabrinomics (distributed through the Fabricators and Manufacturers Association), and several daily internal publications for clients.Dr. Kuehl is a frequent speaker on economic issues in the U.S. and globally. He has spoken at conferences devoted to manufacturing, logistics, finance, credit, retail, accounting, and many others. He has also given many talks for corporate events, having given over 150 presentations in the US and overseas in the last year. He is also a commentator for the local and national media and writes for a variety of trade publications, as well.About JacketMediaCoJacketMediaCo (JMC) is an independent producer of podcasts, including Manufacturing Talk Radio, The WAM Podcast, and Hazard Girls, which are posted weekly, Manufacturing Matters with Cliff Waldman, Moser on Manufacturing with Harry Moser, and The Flagship Report with Dr. Chris Kuehl, that are posted monthly. JMC has created more than 800 podcasts in both audio and video that are available on YouTube and podcast apps, including Google Play, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, C-Suite Radio, Blubrry, and other listening platforms. https://jacketmediaco.com/

The Flagship Reports Officer of the Watch Briefing