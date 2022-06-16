Drum Filters Market Trends with Global Industry Analysis and Top Countries, Business Strategies and Forecast to 2029
Data Bridge Market Research analyses the drum filters market will exhibit a CAGR of 7.56% for the forecast period of 2022-2029PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drum Filters Market research report assist businesses with the intelligent decision making and better manage marketing of goods which ultimately leads to growth in the business. Drum Filters Market report involves six major parameters namely market analysis, market definition, market segmentation, key developments in the market, competitive analysis, and research methodology.
Data Bridge Market Research analyses the drum filters market will exhibit a CAGR of 7.56% for the forecast period of 2022-2029 and would reach an estimated value of USD 1.24 billion by the end of the forecast period.
A drum filter is a filter that revolves in a tub of liquid to be filtered. High solids liquids that would blind or obstruct other types of filters are ideally suited to this approach. A filter aid, usually diatomaceous earth (DE), is pre-coated on the drum. The liquid to be filtered is transferred to the tub beneath the drum after the pre-coat has been applied. The vacuum sucks liquid and solids onto the drum pre-coat surface while the drum rotates through the liquid, the liquid portion is "sucked" through the filter media to the internal portion of the drum by the vacuum, and the filtrate is pumped away.
Global Drum Filters Market Scope and Market Size
The drum filters market is segmented on the basis of separation type, diameter of drum, discharge and end use. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target market.
On the basis of separation type, the global drum filters market has been segmented into oil separation, air separation, liquid separation and solid separation.
On the basis of diameter of drum, the global drum filters market has been segmented into less than 6 feet, 6 - 8 feet, 8 - 10 feet, more than 10 feet.
On the basis of discharge, the global drum filters market has been segmented into scraper discharge, belt discharge, pre coat discharge, roller discharge and string discharge.
On the basis of end use, the global drum filters market has been segmented into food and beverages industry, water and wastewater treatment industry, pharmaceutical industry, chemical industry, paper and pulp industry and textile industry.
North America dominates the drum filters market and will continue to flourish its trend of dominance during the forecast period due to the significant increase in commercial and residential construction projects in the region as well presence of well-established market players. Asia-Pacific will, however, register the highest growth rate for this period due to the growing manufacturing industries in this region as well as high penetration of mining.
Some of the major players operating in the drum filters market are Greif., Sicagen, Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd, Time Technoplast Ltd, SCHÜTZ GmbH & Co. KGaA, BWAY Corporation, Industrial Container Services, Container Solutions, TPL Plastech Limited, Eagle Manufacturing Company, U.S. COEXCELL INC., Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd, Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd, FDL Packaging Group, Fibre Drums., Chicago Steel Container Corporation, Keywest Technology, Inc., WinMate Inc., and Hitachi, Ltd. among others.
An increase in the intercontinental business and trade of chemicals and fertilisers is a key factor driving the growth of the industrial drum filters market. Other major factors driving the market include the increased use of industrial drums in food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, petroleum and lubricants, building and construction, and extensive demand for the products as packaging solutions among end-users.
However, the primary factor that would constrain and challenge the drum filters market in the forecast period is fluctuating raw material prices for the manufacturing of industrial drum filters.
