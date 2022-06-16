Display Market is expected to reach USD 286.95 Bn by Forecast 2029 | Industry Trends and Analysis
The display usually includes a screen, a computer output surface, and a projection surface which displays text, graphic images using a cathode ray tube, light-emitting diode, liquid crystal display, or other technologies. It can be applied to television, smartphones, tablets, laptops, vehicles, public transport, and many other sectors.
Global Display Market was valued at USD 150.40 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 286.95 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 8.41% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. LCD accounts for the largest technology segment in the respective market owing to the wide use in display products over the last few decades. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.
Today, numerous displays are widely being used in various sectors such as entertainment, corporate, transport, retail, hospitality, education, and healthcare, among others. These allow organizations in engaging with a broader audience. They also help in creating a centralized network for digital communications.
Major Market Competitors/Players
Panasonic Corporation (Japan)
LG Display Co., Ltd (South Korea)
HannStar Display Corporation (Taiwan)
AU Optronics Corp. (Taiwan)
Chi Mei Corporation. (Taiwan)
SAMSUNG (South Korea)
SHARP CORPORATION (Japan)
Schneider Electric (France)
Siemens (Germany)
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)
SONY INDIA. (India)
FUJITSU (Japan)
Chunghwa Picture Tubes, LTD. (Taiwan)
Barco.(Belgium)
BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd. (China)
Innolux Corporation (Taiwan)
Advantech Co., Ltd (Taiwan)
Segmentation : Global Display Market
The display market is segmented on the basis of display type, product and end use and technology. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Display Type
Flat Panel Display
Flexible Panel Display
Transparent Panel Display
Product
Automotive Display
Smart Wearable
Tablet
Automotive Display
Television
Smartphone
PC Monitor and Laptop
Signage
Technology
Direct-View LED
Micro-LED
OLED
LCD
End Use
Automotive
Healthcare
Defence and Aerospace
Education
Sports and Entertainment
Consumer
Retail and Hospitality
Banking, Financial Services and Insurance
Transportation
Industrial
Attractions of The Display Market Report: -
Latest market dynamics, development trends and growth opportunities are presented along with industry barriers, developmental threats and risk factors
The forecast Display Market data will help in the feasibility analysis, market size estimation and development
The report serves as a complete guide which micro monitors all vital Display Market
A concise market view will provide ease of understanding.
Key Questions Answered
What impact does COVID-19 have made on Global Display Market Growth & Sizing?
Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Display Market?
What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Display Market?
What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Display Market?
What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment
Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
Table of Content:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of The Report
Part 03: Global Display Market Landscape
Part 04: Global Display Market Sizing
Part 05: Global Display Market Segmentation By Product
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Customer Landscape
Part 08: Geographic Landscape
Part 09: Decision Framework
Part 10: Drivers and Challenges
Part 11: Market Trends
Part 12: Vendor Landscape
Part 13: Vendor Analysis
