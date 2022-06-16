Female Neonatal Devices Market Trends By Types And Application, Forecast Analysis To 2029
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the female neonatal devices market was valued at USD 434.40 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 646.18 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 4.90% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
In recent years, the female neonatal devices market is anticipated to grow rapidly during the forecast period. According to an NIH report, around 15 million neonates are delivered each year prematurely, with more than 1 million of them dying. Premature new-borns suffer from a variety of problems, hence diverse neonatal equipment has been designed to aid in the treatment of preterm. There are a variety of other issues that a mother, her pregnancy, and new-borns confront, for which prenatal, fetal, and neonatal technology has been created and marketed across the globe.
Global Female Neonatal Devices Market, By Type (Bone Densitometry, Breast Biopsy, Breast Imaging, Monitoring Device, Infant Warmer and Incubator, Gynecological Chair, Other), Application (Female, Neonatal) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029.
Major Players:-
Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)
Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. (China)
Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Germany)
Medtronic (Ireland)
Abbott (US)
BD (US)
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)
General Electric (US)
FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan)
SOMATEX Medical Technologies GmbH (Germany)
Hologic, Inc. (US)
ARGON MEDICAL (Texas)
Stryker (US)
Hitachi Ltd. (Japan)
Spacelabs Healthcare (US)
SAMSUNGHEALTHCARE (South Korea)
OncoCyte Corporation (US)
International Biomedical (US)
United Medical Systems Inc. (US)
Danaher (US)
Benetec BV (Belgium)
Cook (US)
Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration
The female neonatal devices market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment, installed base of different kind of products for female neonatal devices market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the female neonatal devices market. The data is available for historic period 2010-2020.
Competitive Landscape and Female Neonatal Devices Market Share Analysis
The Female neonatal devices market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies' focus related to female neonatal devices market.
Global Female Neonatal Devices Market Definition
Fetal monitoring devices are essential tools used in gynaecology and obstetrics procedures to assess foetal health during labor and delivery. In neonatal intensive care units (NICUs), where complex machinery and monitoring devices are designed for the special demands of new-born babies, neonatal gadgets are frequently utilized. The prenatal and foetal equipment category includes certain equipment that helps monitor and diagnose both the mother and the foetus. Neonatal care equipment includes equipment that aids in the monitoring, diagnosis, and treatment of new-born babies.
Female Neonatal Devices Market Dynamics
Drivers
Rise in breast imaging procedures
The rising breast imaging procedures will propel the market's growth rate during the forecast period of 2022-2029.
Increasing number of premature births will drive the market's growth rate.
The rise in the number of premature births around the world will be a major element driving the female neonatal devices market forward. Prematurity-related problems are the leading cause of death among children under the age of five. Every year, millions of people die as a result of preterm birth issues that could be avoided with technologically sophisticated and cost-effective neonatal infant care therapies.
Furthermore, the growing number of screening procedures across the globe will act as major factor influencing the growth of female neonatal devices market. Along with this, increasing urbanization and rising level of disposable income are the driving factors accelerating the growth of the female neonatal devices market. Also, increasing expenditure on healthcare infrastructure and growing government initiatives for better care are the major market drivers that will further escalate the growth of the female neonatal devices market.
Opportunities
Increase in the number of research and development activities
Moreover, the market's growth is fueled by an increase in the number of research and development activities in the field of molecular biology, sequencing chemistry and technical engineering. This will provide beneficial opportunities for the female neonatal devices market growth.
Moreover, rising investment for the development of advanced technologies and an increase in the number of emerging markets will further provide beneficial opportunities for the growth of female neonatal devices during the forecast period.
Restraints/Challenges Global Female Neonatal Devices Market
On the other hand, the high cost associated with female neonatal devices will obstruct the growth rate of market. The dearth of skilled professionals and lack of awareness will challenge the female neonatal devices market. Additionally, impact of COVID-19 on supply chain will act as restrain and further impede the growth rate of market during the forecast period of 2022-2029.
This female neonatal devices market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market.
COVID-19 Impact on Female Neonatal Devices Market
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic had an impact on the female neonatal devices market. Millions of people, including adults, children, and new borns, have been afflicted by the pandemic around the world. COVID-19's rapid growth has resulted in tens of thousands of hospital admissions, creating a demand for medical equipment in healthcare institutions. COVID-19 infection is more likely to affect new borns and children since their immune systems are still developing. As a result, various government agencies have set specialized testing norms and standards and effective diagnostic processes for newborns and children. This has resulted in the demand for diagnostic and monitoring equipment for neonatal care around the world during a pandemic.
Global Female Neonatal Devices Market Scope
The female neonatal devices market is segmented on the basis of type and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Type
Bone Densitometry
Breast Biopsy
Breast Imaging
Monitoring Device
Infant Warmer and Incubator
Gynecological Chair
Other
On the basis of type, the female neonatal devices market is segmented into bone densitometry, breast biopsy, breast imaging, monitoring device, infant warmer and incubator, gynecological chair and other.
Application
Female
Neonatal
The application segment of the female neonatal devices market is segmented into female and neonatal.
Female Neonatal Devices Market Regional Analysis/Insights
The female neonatal devices market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type and application as referenced above.
The countries covered in the female neonatal devices market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
North America dominates the female neonatal devices market because of the presence of major key players in this region. Additionally, increasing level of expenditure for healthcare infrastructure will flourish the market's growth rate in this region.
Asia-Pacific is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the highly suitable countries with respect to infant healthcare in this region. Along with this, rising adoption of advanced healthcare and increasing healthcare expenditure will flourish the market's growth rate in this region
The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
