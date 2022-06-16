invenioLSI in partnership with RISE with SAP grants intelligent business operations for the public sector

invenioLSI logo

WALTHAM, MA, UNITED STATES , June 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- invenioLSI is an award-winning company with decades of experience as an SAP integrator offering premium cloud solutions, cybersecurity solutions, and AMS. Their infrastructure-as-a-code service is at the forefront of digital transformation and offers the public sector sustainable intelligent business operations to create positive economic, environmental, and social impacts in partnership with the RISE with SAP offering. invenioLSI’s focus on diversifying their global AMS and cloud portfolio offers RISE with SAP for customers interested in migrating legacy or ERP applications to SAP cloud solutions.

An SAP Gold Partner, invenioLSI is among the earliest adopters to offer public sector specialization solutions utilizing RISE with SAP, which is designed to support business needs in any geography, for any regulatory requirement. It brings accelerated pathways for customers to transform their businesses into a simplified, clean core digital services model for sustainable solutions that help to create a more proactive, automated, data-driven, and citizen-focused organization. Extensibilities that encompass artificial intelligence and robotics are also available within the RISE with SAP solution from invenioLSI. invenioLSI's clean core digital content model was built on decades of experience and best practices, which allow customers to harness the capability for continual integrations and innovations. Customers quickly transform to digital boardrooms and modernization with invenioLSI’s homegrown agile charter, which combines the SAP Activate methodology with a focus on customer satisfaction and delivery. invenioLSI offers business technology platform solutions for side-to-side extensibilities, analytics, and next-generation intelligent technologies to help customers achieve their strategic business goals and meet their key-user base demands for data and transactability with high-security standards. RISE with SAP is a bundling of existing SAP assets that focuses on providing customers with business transformation-as-a-service. Accelerating cloud adoption, invenioLSI’s Partner Managed Cloud (PMC) offering helps customers focus on business innovation and lean IT, enabling customers to develop new business models to avoid disruption, gain efficiencies to fund innovation, and transform critical systems without business risk.

With the core offering of RISE with SAP, SAP S/4HANA Cloud, customers can take control of processes, adapt quickly, and deliver new outcome-based services. As data flows in and out of new outcome-based business models, organizations are in a unique position to generate insights in a digital economy. SAP RISE offers cloud delivery capabilities that enable the journey to the Intelligent Enterprise – mitigating risk, reducing cost, and accelerating time-to-value.

invenioLSI Cloud Offerings

With RISE with SAP, invenioLSI strengthens customer environments for sustainability and in-depth process optimizations and combines industry best practices with domain expertise to enable continuous innovation with cutting-edge technologies into hybrid clouds.

Transform your business model with invenioLSI and RISE with SAP. invenioLSI will create clean core digital content based on best practices and decades of integration experience, that offers business logic tuned to strengthen business objectives of customers. With RISE with SAP, invenioLSI will set customers on a path for continuous integration and development for key user base and provide on-demand data extensibilities into cloud and artificial intelligence applications. As an integration partner, invenioLSI offers strong organizational change management for customers that want to transform their business to intelligent operations on the cloud while bringing the best of SAP and Cloud providers. While transforming their business to the cloud, invenioLSI customers will be able to take advantage of a myriad of learning offerings that will enhance the success of IT and business areas across the board.

RISE with SAP is a key part of invenioLSI’s cloud offerings and can be procured directly from SAP or via SAP’s PMC bundle. Under our PMC model, invenioLSI resells RISE with SAP offering both private and public options, service, support, software, and cloud under one umbrella.

invenioLSI PMC Model advantages include:

• We are an SAP Gold Partner: Certified in all Public Sector & Private Sector Apps

• We are certified by AWS, Azure, Google Cloud Platform (GCP) to support RISE deployments

• We have a proprietary reference architecture for S/4 HANA with Accelerators: proven templated approach for reduced project risk, timeline, and cost

• We offer a multitude of Training and Organizational Change Management offerings to advance user adoption

And SAP Rise Technology Bundle brings:

• SAP S/4HANA Deployed in Public or Private Cloud Environment

• Various tools & services – including a Readiness Check – to carry out the actual migration, with assistance from invenioLSI

• Business Process Intelligence Starter Pack – re-model your business processes

• SAP Business Technology Platform including tools such as SAP Cloud Integration Suite for end-to-end scenarios of SAP on non-SAP data via Cloud Platform Enterprise Agreement Credits

• SAP Business Network Starter Pack for Procurement transactions and procure-to-pay document sharing

In addition, invenioLSI also offers full support and resale of SAP Cloud solutions including SAP Ariba, SAP SuccessFactors, SAP Concur, SAP Fieldglass, SAP Qualtrics, SAP Analytics Cloud, and SAP Datawarehouse Cloud.

“As a longstanding SAP Gold Partner, we are constantly focused on evaluating and adding services that further support our commitment to our clients, especially for government agencies, to utilize the latest technology that helps them deliver meaningful results for their end-users and constituents,” said Nader Tirandazi, CEO “RISE with SAP offers the smartest and most streamlined pathway to achieve accelerated growth and innovation.”

About invenioLSI

The #1 independent global SAP solutions provider serving the public sector as well as offering specialist skills in media and entertainment. We bring deep expertise combined with advanced technologies to enable organizations to modernize so they can run at the speed of today’s business. We know how to navigate the extraordinary complexities of international businesses and public sector organizations, working with stakeholders to drive change and create agile organizations of tomorrow using the technologies of today.

About SAP

The market leader in enterprise application software, helping companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: SAP customers generate 87% of total global commerce. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers’ businesses into intelligent enterprises. Our end-to-end of applications and services enables our customers operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference.