Digital Transformation Week Announces Free to Attend Conference Agenda and First Round of Speakers at the RAI, Amsterdam
EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Transformation Week Europe returns to RAI Amsterdam in 2022 as a free to attend, hybrid event; offering guests a wealth of industry developments, news and insights, from Digital Transformation industry representatives from across the globe who are eager to connect, discover and share experiences and strategies together!
This year's free in-person ticket allows guests full access to all sessions as part of Digital Transformation Week Europe, including Enterprise Security and Accelerating Digital Transformation conference tracks over both days. Tickets also allow access to the co-located conference tracks at AI & Big Data Expo, Blockchain Expo, IoT Tech Expo and Edge Computing Expo! DTW Europe 2022 offers the largest number of co-located events to date so guests can discover a variety of key enterprise technology solutions all in one place, under one roof.
Industry Expert Speakers 2022
Year on year the DTW World Series offers an exceptional standard of industry expert speakers with this year being no exception. With the likes of Philips, eBay , Diageo and HSBC at the forefront of this year's line up, guests will benefit from the latest insights into the Digital Transformation enterprise ecosystem whilst hearing from market leaders in the space.
Mollie Denning, Conference Producer for Digital Transformation Week Europe says “Here at Digital Transformation Week our goal is to encourage as many people as possible to have a great experience with us, connect, network and learn from others. Our agenda includes the latest Digital Transformation, news and insights and we're delighted to welcome experts from Philips, HSBC, Diageo and Ebay who will be speaking and presenting at Edge Computing Expo”.
Digital Transformation Week Europe 2022 Conference Sessions
This year's conference agenda consists of a one day conference covering enterprise applications of Transformation Week, with key topics focusing on the latest strategies and developments within the Digital Transformation Week Ecosystem.
Expect sessions including:
• Cracking the Code for Successful Digital Transformation
• Hybrid Cloud – Driving Digital Transformation
• Retail Digital Transformation – From In-Store to Omnichannel
• Data, Transformation and Collective Intelligence
• The Fast Track for Scaling-up Digital Services
• Optimizing Your Workflow via Automation
• NFT’s, the Metaverse and the Opportunities of Blockchain Solutions in Digital Transformation
• The Low Code Data Revolution
For more information on sessions from this years agenda visit: https://www.digitaltransformation-week.com/europe/track/digital-transformation-enablers/
Ticket Options
This year's Digital Transformation Week Europe returns as a free to attend, hybrid event, giving guests full access to conference tracks, sessions and virtual content at no cost. There are two ticket types available:
In-Person Ticket-
• Full access to the 5 co-located events: Blockchain, AI & Big Data, IoT Tech, Edge Computing & Digital Transformation Week
• Exhibition Floor & Tradeshow Access
Virtual Ticket-
• Access to AI Powered Desktop & Mobile App
• On-Demand Sessions & Content via Apps
• Online Networking
• Exclusive Speed Networking Sessions
• Virtual Profile
For more information on ticket types and to register for free please visit: https://www.digitaltransformation-week.com/europe/2022-ticket-registration/
About Digital Transformation Week World Series
The DTW World Series (https://www.digitaltransformation-week.com/) is the industry leading Edge Computing event and hosts top level content and discussion, introducing and exploring the latest innovations in the Digital Transformation arena. It brings together key industries including Manufacturing, Transport, Supply Chain, Logistics, Government, Energy and Automotive.
Digital Transformation Week World Series
Digital Transformation Week Europe – 20-21 September 2022 – RAI Amsterdam
Digital Transformation Week North America – 5-6 October 2022 – Santa Clara Convention Center, Silicon Valley
Digital Transformation Week Global – 1-2 December 2022 – Olympia London
Rob Arrenberg
