Rowley Man Charged After Indoor Fireworks Discharge 

ROWLEY — A Rowley man will be summonsed to court for possessing illegal fireworks after an exploding pyrotechnic brought firefighters and police to his apartment last week, Rowley Fire Chief James C. Broderick and State Fire Marshal Pater J. Ostroskey said.

The Rowley Fire Department, the Rowley Police Department, and the State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office responded to the area of 870 Haverhill St. following an alarm activation on the morning of June 10. Though there was no fire at the scene, witnesses reported hearing the sound of an explosion and a heavy smoke condition.

The investigation revealed that an adult male resident had accidentally ignited a 1.4G mortar shell inside his apartment. He sustained minor injuries attempting to extinguish the fuse before the device exploded, causing damage to the floor and walls in two rooms. Smoke flooded the apartment and activated working smoke alarms. Based on the resident’s statements at the scene, members of the State Police Bomb Squad recovered additional live shells from the man’s bedroom and, as required by Massachusetts law, seized them for destruction. The man will be summonsed to Newburyport District Court at a later date.

“Illegal fireworks in a residential setting can be a recipe for disaster,” said Chief Broderick. “The residents of this building are fortunate that these illegal items didn’t cause more damage. Please don’t risk injury, fire, or worse. Leave fireworks to the professionals.”

“The possession, use, and sale of fireworks without a license are illegal in Massachusetts because these items are dangerous,” said State Fire Marshal Ostroskey. “Illegal fireworks can put you, your family, and your neighbors in harm’s way, and you could end up in court. If you want to check out fireworks this year, many cities and towns will be hosting displays overseen by licensed and certified professionals.”

For a list of permitted fireworks displays in Massachusetts, visit the Department of Fire Services’ website. The list is updated weekly.

Massachusetts fire departments reported more than 900 fires related to illegal fireworks between 2012 and 2021. In addition to the 43 fire service injuries and $2.1 million in damages attributed to these fires, Massachusetts medical facilities reported 31 severe burn injuries extending to 5% or more of the victims’ bodies that were caused by illegal fireworks.

