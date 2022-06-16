IoT Tech Expo Expo Announces Free to Attend Conference Agenda and First Round of Speakers at the RAI, Amsterdam
EINPresswire.com/ -- IoT Tech Expo Europe returns to RAI Amsterdam in 2022 as a free to attend, hybrid event; offering guests a wealth of industry developments, news and insights, from IoT industry representatives from across the globe who are eager to connect, discover and share experiences and strategies together!
This year's free in-person ticket allows guests full access to all sessions as part of IoT Tech Expo Europe, including Enterprise Security and Accelerating Digital Transformation conference tracks over both days. Tickets also allow access to the co-located conference tracks at AI & Big Data Expo, Blockchain Expo, Edge Computing Expo and Digital Transformation Week! Blockchain Expo Europe 2022 offers the largest number of co-located events to date so guests can discover a variety of key enterprise technology solutions all in one place, under one roof.
Industry Expert Speakers 2022
Year on year the IoT Tech Expo World Series offers an exceptional standard of industry expert speakers with this year being no exception. With the likes of Maersk, Unilever, Eneco and Formula E at the forefront of this year's line up, guests will benefit from the latest insights into the IoT enterprise ecosystem whilst hearing from market leaders in the space.
Brooke Gilbertson, Conference Producer for the IoT Tech Expo world series says “Here at IoT Tech Expo our goal is to encourage as many people as possible to have a great experience with us, connect, network and learn from others. Our agenda includes the latest IoT trends, news and insights and we're delighted to welcome experts from Maersk, Formula E, Unilever and Eneco who will be speaking and presenting at IoT Tech Expo”.
IoT Tech Expo Europe 2022 Conference Sessions
This year's conference agenda consists of two days covering enterprise applications of IoT alongside applied and operational IoT and 5G, with key topics focusing on Digital Transformation, Data Analytics, IoT & Smart Manufacturing, Connected Environments and much more!
Expect sessions including:
• Developing Operations with Digital Twins
• Disrupting Supply Chains – Getting Things Back on Track
• Next Level Safety & Reliability Performance in Operations through IoT
• IoT and Data Connectivity – Optimising through Insights
• IoT Solutions for Optimum Remote Connectivity
• The Solutions of the eSIM
• IoT Security – Acting Ahead of the Threat
For more information on sessions from this years agenda visit: https://www.iottechexpo.com/europe/track/applied-iot-analytics/
Ticket Options
This year's IoT Tech Expo Europe returns as a free to attend, hybrid event, giving guests full access to conference tracks, sessions and virtual content at no cost. There are two ticket types available:
In-Person Ticket-
• Full access to the 5 co-located events: Blockchain, AI & Big Data, IoT Tech, Edge Computing & Digital • • Transformation Week
• Exhibition Floor & Tradeshow Access
Virtual Ticket-
• Access to AI Powered Desktop & Mobile App
• On-Demand Sessions & Content via Apps
• Online Networking
• Exclusive Speed Networking Sessions
• Virtual Profile
For more information on ticket types and to register for free please visit: https://www.iottechexpo.com/europe/europe-registration/
About IoT Tech Expo World Series
The IoT Tech Expo World Series (https://www.iottechexpo.com) is the industry leading IoT Tech event and hosts top level content and discussion, introducing and exploring the latest innovations in the IoT Tech arena. It brings together key industries including Manufacturing, Transport, Supply Chain, Logistics, Government, Energy and Automotive.
IoT Tech Expo World Series
IoT Tech Expo Europe – 20-21 September 2022 – RAI Amsterdam
IoT Tech Expo North America – 5-6 October 2022 – Santa Clara Convention Center, Silicon Valley
IoT Tech Expo Global – 1-2 December 2022 – Olympia London
Rob Arrenberg
Rob Arrenberg
