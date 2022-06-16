AI & Big Data Expo Announces Free to Attend Conference Agenda and First Round of Speakers at the RAI, Amsterdam
EINPresswire.com/ -- AI & Big Data Expo Europe returns to RAI Amsterdam in 2022 as a free to attend, hybrid event; offering guests a wealth of industry developments, news and insights, from Blockchain industry representatives from across the globe who are eager to connect, discover and share experiences and strategies together!
This year's free in-person ticket allows guests full access to all sessions as part of AI & Big Data Expo Europe, including Enterprise AI, AI Strategies and Transformational AI conference tracks over both days. Tickets also allow access to the co-located conference tracks at Blockchain Expo, IoT Tech Expo, Edge Computing Expo and Digital Transformation Week! AI & Big Data Expo 2022 offers the largest number of co-located events to date so guests can discover a variety of key enterprise technology solutions all in one place, under one roof.
Industry Expert Speakers 2022
Year on year the AI & Big Data Expo World Series offers an exceptional standard of industry expert speakers with this year being no exception. With the likes of Formula E, Levis Strauss & Co, GSK, Ebay and Danone at the forefront of this year's line up, guests will benefit from the latest insights into the AI & Big Data enterprise ecosystem whilst hearing from market leaders in the space.
Brooke Gilbertson, Conference Producer for the AI & Big Data Expo world series says “Here at AI & Big Data Expo our goal is to encourage as many people as possible to have a great experience with us, connect, network and learn from others. Our agenda includes the latest AI trends, news and insights and we're delighted to welcome experts from GSK, Levis Strauss & Co. and Formula E who will be speaking and presenting at AI & Big Data Expo”.
AI & Big Data Expo Europe 2022 Conference Sessions
This year's conference agenda consists of two days covering enterprise applications of AI & Big Data alongside AI strategies, transformational AI, applied data and analytics, with key topics focusing on machine learning, decision science, RPA, NLP, chatbots and much more!
Expect sessions including:
• Multi-Sensory Inputs with Multimodal Learning
• AI Enabled Healthcare – Aiding the Patient Experience
• Progressing Robotic Process Automation Capabilities
• RPA led Transformation
• AI Leading the Digital Banking Revolution
• Agriculture being Fed by Data
• Data Democratization – Distributing the Workflow
• Data led Intelligent Decision Making
• Keep it in the Locker – Hybrid Data Storage and more!
For more information on sessions from this years agenda visit: https://www.ai-expo.net/northamerica/track/enterprise-ai/
Ticket Options
This year's AI & Big Data Expo Europe returns as a free to attend, hybrid event, giving guests full access to conference tracks, sessions and virtual content at no cost. There are two ticket types available:
In-Person Ticket-
• Full access to the 5 co-located events: Blockchain, AI & Big Data, IoT Tech, Edge Computing & Digital Transformation Week
• Exhibition Floor & Tradeshow Access
Virtual Ticket-
• Access to AI Powered Desktop & Mobile App
• On-Demand Sessions & Content via Apps
• Online Networking
• Exclusive Speed Networking Sessions
• Virtual Profile
For more information on ticket types and to register for free please visit: https://www.ai-expo.net/europe/europe-registration/
About AI & Big Data Expo World Series
The AI & Big Data Expo World Series (www.ai-expo.net) is the industry leading AI & Big Data event and hosts top level content and discussion, introducing and exploring the latest innovations in the AI & Big Data arena. It brings together key industries including Manufacturing, Transport, Supply Chain, Logistics, Government, Energy and Automotive.
AI & Big Data Expo World Series
AI & Big Data Expo Europe – 20-21 September 2022 – RAI Amsterdam
AI & Big Data Expo North America – 5-6 October 2022 – Santa Clara Convention Center, Silicon Valley
AI & Big Data Expo Global – 1-2 December 2022 – Olympia London
Rob Arrenberg
TechEx Events Ltd
+44 117 980 9023
