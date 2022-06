AI & Big Data Expo Announces Free to Attend Conference Agenda and First Round of Speakers at the RAI, Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS, June 16, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI & Big Data Expo Europe returns to RAI Amsterdam in 2022 as a free to attend, hybrid event; offering guests a wealth of industry developments, news and insights, from Blockchain industry representatives from across the globe who are eager to connect, discover and share experiences and strategies together!This year's free in-person ticket allows guests full access to all sessions as part of AI & Big Data Expo Europe, including Enterprise AI, AI Strategies and Transformational AI conference tracks over both days. Tickets also allow access to the co-located conference tracks at Blockchain Expo, IoT Tech Expo, Edge Computing Expo and Digital Transformation Week! AI & Big Data Expo 2022 offers the largest number of co-located events to date so guests can discover a variety of key enterprise technology solutions all in one place, under one roof.Industry Expert Speakers 2022Year on year the AI & Big Data Expo World Series offers an exceptional standard of industry expert speakers with this year being no exception. With the likes of Formula E, Levis Strauss & Co, GSK, Ebay and Danone at the forefront of this year's line up, guests will benefit from the latest insights into the AI & Big Data enterprise ecosystem whilst hearing from market leaders in the space.Brooke Gilbertson, Conference Producer for the AI & Big Data Expo world series says “Here at AI & Big Data Expo our goal is to encourage as many people as possible to have a great experience with us, connect, network and learn from others. Our agenda includes the latest AI trends, news and insights and we're delighted to welcome experts from GSK, Levis Strauss & Co. and Formula E who will be speaking and presenting at AI & Big Data Expo”.AI & Big Data Expo Europe 2022 Conference SessionsThis year's conference agenda consists of two days covering enterprise applications of AI & Big Data alongside AI strategies, transformational AI, applied data and analytics, with key topics focusing on machine learning, decision science, RPA, NLP, chatbots and much more!Expect sessions including:• Multi-Sensory Inputs with Multimodal Learning• AI Enabled Healthcare – Aiding the Patient Experience• Progressing Robotic Process Automation Capabilities• RPA led Transformation• AI Leading the Digital Banking Revolution• Agriculture being Fed by Data• Data Democratization – Distributing the Workflow• Data led Intelligent Decision Making• Keep it in the Locker – Hybrid Data Storage and more!For more information on sessions from this years agenda visit: https://www.ai-expo.net/northamerica/track/enterprise-ai/ Ticket OptionsThis year's AI & Big Data Expo Europe returns as a free to attend, hybrid event, giving guests full access to conference tracks, sessions and virtual content at no cost. There are two ticket types available:In-Person Ticket-• Full access to the 5 co-located events: Blockchain, AI & Big Data, IoT Tech, Edge Computing & Digital Transformation Week• Exhibition Floor & Tradeshow AccessVirtual Ticket-• Access to AI Powered Desktop & Mobile App• On-Demand Sessions & Content via Apps• Online Networking• Exclusive Speed Networking Sessions• Virtual ProfileFor more information on ticket types and to register for free please visit: https://www.ai-expo.net/europe/europe-registration/ About AI & Big Data Expo World SeriesThe AI & Big Data Expo World Series ( www.ai-expo.net ) is the industry leading AI & Big Data event and hosts top level content and discussion, introducing and exploring the latest innovations in the AI & Big Data arena. It brings together key industries including Manufacturing, Transport, Supply Chain, Logistics, Government, Energy and Automotive.AI & Big Data Expo World SeriesAI & Big Data Expo Europe – 20-21 September 2022 – RAI AmsterdamAI & Big Data Expo North America – 5-6 October 2022 – Santa Clara Convention Center, Silicon ValleyAI & Big Data Expo Global – 1-2 December 2022 – Olympia London